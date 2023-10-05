When a skincare brand found in French pharmacies has the approval of celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Sydney Sweeney, Irina Shayk and Angelina Jolie, the products have our full attention. A staple in many star' cabinets, Avène is known for its highly effective products like skin-restoring moisturizers, award-winning eczema calming balms and facial cleansers — all of which are especially loved by those with sensitive skin.

Now through Wednesday, October 11, Avène is holding a can't-miss flash sale. You can get 25% off sitewide this weekend when you use the code FRIENDS25 at checkout, including the celeb-fave Thermal Spring Water.

Shop the Avène Fall Friends & Family Sale

Avène's high-grade skincare is famous for its core natural spring water ingredient hailing from Avéne Spring in the south of France. The dermatologist-backed brand has made a name for itself by promoting calming, soothing, and softening properties that comfort even the most irritated skin. Hailey Bieber included Avéne face cream in her TikTok roundup of products she uses for "angry and irritated" skin.

Ahead, shop all the best skincare deals from the Avène Fall Friends & Family Sale before these savings get away.

Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream Avene Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream Reduce the appearance of wrinkles to shave years off of your appearance. According to the brand, patented relastide is a pro-elastin peptide that fills in wrinkles and fine lines to tone and firm your complexion while vitamin E reflects free radical damage and protects against damaging sunrays. $79 $59 with code FRIENDS25 Shop Now

XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream Avene XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream According to Avène, the award-winning XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream helps calm sensitive and itchy skin due to atopic dermatitis eczema. Based on a formula created around the active biotechnological innovation I-modulia, it reduces itching sensations from dryness and alleviates redness and inflammation due to hyper-reactivity. $36 $27 with code FRIENDS25 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: