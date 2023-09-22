Sales & Deals

The French Skincare Brand Loved By So Many Celebs Is Having a Major Sale — But Only This Weekend

Avène
By Dania Nasib
Published: 3:43 PM PDT, September 22, 2023

The French pharmacy brand Avène is having a major sale this weekend with deals on celeb-loved skincare.

When a skincare brand found in French pharmacies has the approval of celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Sydney SweeneyIrina Shayk and Angelina Jolie, the products have our attention. A staple in many star' cabinets, Avène is known for its highly effective products like skin-restoring moisturizers, award-winning eczema calming balms and facial cleansers — all of which are especially loved by those with sensitive skin.

Now through Monday, September 25, Avène is holding a can't-miss flash sale. You can get 20% off sitewide this weekend when you use the code FLASH20 at checkout, including the celeb-fave Thermal Spring Water.

Shop the Avène Flash Sale

Avène's high-grade skincare is famous for its core natural spring water ingredient hailing from Avéne Spring in the south of France. The dermatologist-backed brand has made a name for itself by promoting calming, soothing, and softening properties that comfort even the most irritated skin. Hailey Bieber included Avéne face cream in her TikTok roundup of products she uses for "angry and irritated" skin.

Ahead, shop all the best skincare deals from the Avène Flash Sale before the weekend's over. 

Avene Eau Thermale Thermal Spring Water Facial Mist

Avene Eau Thermale Thermal Spring Water Facial Mist
Avene

Avene Eau Thermale Thermal Spring Water Facial Mist

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rita Ora praise this spring water spray's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties. 

$19 $15

with code FLASH20

Shop Now

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
Avène

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Hailey Bieber swears by this healing cream from French pharmacy brand Avene that soothes irritated skin.

$42 $34

with code FLASH20

Shop Now

Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream

Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream
Avene

Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream

Reduce the appearance of wrinkles to shave years off of your appearance. According to the brand, patented relastide is a pro-elastin peptide that fills in wrinkles and fine lines to tone and firm your complexion while vitamin E reflects free radical damage and protects against damaging sunrays. 

$79 $63

with code FLASH20

Shop Now

Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Balm

Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Balm
Avène

Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Balm

Avène's Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Balm is an ultra-rich, calming daily skincare for hydrating and restoring all hypersensitive, reactive, intolerant and allergic skin. 

$38 $30

with code FLASH20

Shop Now

Eau Thermale Avene Mineral High Protection Beige Tinted Compact

Eau Thermale Avene Mineral High Protection Beige Tinted Compact
Amazon

Eau Thermale Avene Mineral High Protection Beige Tinted Compact

Protect your skin from the sun's rays with SPF 50 while evening out your complexion.

$42 $34

with code FLASH20

Shop Now

XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream

XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream
Avene

XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream

According to Avène, the award-winning XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream helps calm sensitive and itchy skin due to atopic dermatitis eczema. Based on a formula created around the active biotechnological innovation I-modulia, it reduces itching sensations from dryness and alleviates redness and inflammation due to hyper-reactivity. 

$36 $29

with code FLASH20

Shop Now

