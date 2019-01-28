The 2019 SAG Awards delivered major fashion moments from our favorite stars. But beyond the gorgeous gowns and spectacular jewelry, the makeup and hairstyles brought the looks all together.

The silver carpet was met with an array of standout styles we want to recreate from edgy negative space eyeliner to dark lips to sleek ponytails. Discover our top picks ahead and the key products you need to channel their beauty.

Lucy Boynton's Graphic Liner

The Bohemian Rhapsody star's eyeliner look had everyone talking. Makeup artist Jo Baker offset her romantic polka-dot Erdem gown with an edgy, punk-inspired look by utilizing negative space. Baker swooped on a thin black arch using the Chanel Le Crayon Yeux Precision Eye Definer in Noir above the crease from the inner to outer corners and halfway on the lower lash line, finished off with coats of the Victoria's Secret Major Lashes Full Volume Mascara.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emily Blunt's Chic Chignon

The Best Supporting Actress winner rocked a flawless slicked back chignon accented with a glitzy barrette. Hairstylist Laini Reeves started with straight, shiny, blow-dried hair that was parted at the center and pulled back into a low ponytail at the nape of the neck. She sprayed the Joico Beach Shake Texturizing Finisher to add wavy texture and tame flyaways. Reeves rolled the pony into the nape and secured with the criss-cross barrette.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Gemma Chan's Radiant Cheekbones

The Crazy Rich Asians beauty is blessed with enviable high cheekbones, and they were heightened even more thanks to her makeup artist, Monika Blunder, who told The Hollywood Reporter she applied Sulwhasoo Radiance Blusher in Pink Harmony to the apples of the cheeks that added a hint of color and a whole lot of glow.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o's Two-Tone Eyes

The Black Panther star's makeup artist, Nick Barose, gave her an unexpected pop of coppery red on the lower lash line using the Lancome Drama Liqui-Pencil in Brique with red glitter on top, defined by black liner on waterline and lids.

Lady Gaga's Vampy Lips

Gaga paired her angelic white Dior Haute Couture dress with an edgy dark lip. The pop star's makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, mixed Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc lipsticks in Blow and Dashing, lined with Poutliner in Currant Mood.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Mandy Moore's Sleek Ponytail

The This Is Us actress' sleek ponytail complemented the open neckline of her off-the-shoulder Jason Wu gown. Moore's hairstylist, Ashley Streicher, detailed how she created the elegant 'do to Allure. Streicher created a clean side part and blow dried her hair with a large round brush in sections. Then, she used a T3 Singlepass Luxe flat iron to smooth out the front section and spritzed with the Garnier Flexible Control Hairspray. The section was left out while Streicher created a low pony at the nape of the neck. She wrapped the section around the base to hide the elastic, then tucked a pearl bobby pin into the base for subtle embellishment.

