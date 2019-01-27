These 3 Trends Swept the 2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet

The 2019 SAG Awards kept the awards season momentum going with stunning red carpet (correction: silver) style.

Glamorous designer duds and spectacular jewels flooded the scene as expected, but we were met with three trends witnessed on rotation worn by Hollywood's fashion darlings such as Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, best supporting actress winner Emily Blunt and Black Panther beauty Lupita Nyong'o.

Discover the colors, designs and details that stole our hearts and the silver carpet from the star-studded night ahead.

Pretty in Pink

Various shades of pink caught our eye immediately. From bubblegum to peach to rose, the feminine hue looked gorgeous on an array of designs ranging from Blunt's sculptural number to Shahidi's dreamy frothy tulle.

Emily Blunt in Michael Kors Collection

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Yara Shahidi in Fendi Haute Couture

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Gemma Chan in Oscar de la Renta

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

Laura Harrier in Loewe

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

White Hot

White was a popular choice for the nominees in modern iterations accented by romantic details like Lady Gaga's fringe trimmed taffeta gown, Danai Gurira's feathered bodice, Robbie's gold metallic tiers and Glenn Close's Swarovski crystal-embroidered pantsuit.

Lady Gaga in Dior Haute Couture

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Danai Gurira in Ralph & Russo Haute Couture

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Margot Robbie in Chanel

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Glenn Close in Ralph Lauren

Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Black (With a Twist)

These ladies proved a black dress is anything but boring. The dark staple climbed to show-stopping levels thanks to details that experimented with volume, deconstruction and embellishments. Highlights include Alison Brie's oversized winged bow and Nyong'o's bustier-blazer hybrid with sheer beaded skirt.

Alison Brie in Miu Miu

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o in Vera Wang

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

Amy Adams in Celine

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Rachel Weisz in Givenchy

Lester Cohen/WireImage

See all the star arrivals and best-dressed picks in the galleries below:

