These 3 Trends Swept the 2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet
The 2019 SAG Awards kept the awards season momentum going with stunning red carpet (correction: silver) style.
Glamorous designer duds and spectacular jewels flooded the scene as expected, but we were met with three trends witnessed on rotation worn by Hollywood's fashion darlings such as Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, best supporting actress winner Emily Blunt and Black Panther beauty Lupita Nyong'o.
Discover the colors, designs and details that stole our hearts and the silver carpet from the star-studded night ahead.
Pretty in Pink
Various shades of pink caught our eye immediately. From bubblegum to peach to rose, the feminine hue looked gorgeous on an array of designs ranging from Blunt's sculptural number to Shahidi's dreamy frothy tulle.
Emily Blunt in Michael Kors Collection
Yara Shahidi in Fendi Haute Couture
Gemma Chan in Oscar de la Renta
Laura Harrier in Loewe
White Hot
White was a popular choice for the nominees in modern iterations accented by romantic details like Lady Gaga's fringe trimmed taffeta gown, Danai Gurira's feathered bodice, Robbie's gold metallic tiers and Glenn Close's Swarovski crystal-embroidered pantsuit.
Lady Gaga in Dior Haute Couture
Danai Gurira in Ralph & Russo Haute Couture
Margot Robbie in Chanel
Glenn Close in Ralph Lauren
Black (With a Twist)
These ladies proved a black dress is anything but boring. The dark staple climbed to show-stopping levels thanks to details that experimented with volume, deconstruction and embellishments. Highlights include Alison Brie's oversized winged bow and Nyong'o's bustier-blazer hybrid with sheer beaded skirt.
Alison Brie in Miu Miu
Lupita Nyong'o in Vera Wang
Amy Adams in Celine
Rachel Weisz in Givenchy
See all the star arrivals and best-dressed picks in the galleries below:
Related Gallery
Related Gallery
RELATED CONTENT:
Glenn Close's Ring She Wore to the SAG Awards Is the Sweetest Tribute to Her Late Grandmother
The Ladies of 'Crazy Rich Asians' Slay the SAG Awards Red Carpet -- See Their Spectacular Looks!
Alison Brie Turns Heads in Dramatic Winged Gown at 2019 SAG Awards