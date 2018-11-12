The Holiday Hair Accessory the Kardashians Will Be Wearing Soon

Justine Marjan has launched her own hair accessories collection!

The celebrity hairstylist, who fluffs the manes of Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Ashley Graham and more, has partnered with hair product brand Kitsch to create a line of five rhinestone hairpins just in time for holiday season.

Marjan's most memorable work includes statement hair items, and this line is everything you need to channel her gorgeous looks. A nod to '90s hair accessories, the glitzy adornments are a playful take on glamorous hair decorations featuring kitschy quips like "Glam," "Feelings" and "Drippin" -- the perfect final touch to your holiday party look.

Fashion influencer Elle Ferguson was the first to rock the collection on the red carpet. Considering the hair pro's clientele, we're bound to see more 'dos created with the pieces on many of her celeb muses.

Shop our favorite selects from the collection below.

Kitsch

Kitsch x Justine Marjan Classic Rhinestone Bobby Pins $49

Kitsch

Kitsch x Justine Marjan Glam Rhinestone Bobby Pin $29

Kitsch

Kitsch x Justine Marjan Feelings Rhinestone Bobby Pin $29

Watch Marjan's hair tutorial:

