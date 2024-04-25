Don't be scared, but we're nearly halfway to Halloween already. To celebrate spooky season early, The Home Depot is getting in the festive spirit with an earlier-than-ever release of Halloween decor. One could easily argue that The Home Depot has the best Halloween decorations, and beginning today, April 25, you can shop the Halfway to Halloween event to get first dibs on fan-favorites.

Shop the Halloween Decorations

The home improvement store’s viral 12-foot skeleton, otherwise known as Skelly, is increasingly elusive as Halloween gets closer, but the must-have decoration was just released as part of this drop. "In honor of halfway to Halloween, we're summoning limited quantities of Skelly plus some of our newest eerie additions: Skelly Dog, Inferno Deadwood Skelly and Frankenstein's Monster," The Home Depot wrote on Instagram.

Home Accents Holiday 12-Foot Skelly The Home Depot Home Accents Holiday 12-Foot Skelly Frighten all who dare to come near with a larger-than-life 12 foot skeleton in your yard. This statement piece for your Halloween scene now has different LCD Life Eyes that light up with eye effects and displays. $299 Shop Now

In addition to the new and improved Skelly, The Home Depot also dropped a new 5-foot skeleton dog, a 7-foot animated LED Frankenstein's Monster and a 12.5-foot Giant-Sized Inferno Deadwood Skeleton. And this is just the beginning. Hurry to grab the larger-than-life Halloween decorations below before they disappear frighteningly fast.

Home Accents Holiday 12.5-Foot Inferno Deadwood Skelly The Home Depot Home Accents Holiday 12.5-Foot Inferno Deadwood Skelly The Inferno Deadwood Skeleton has creaked into The Home Depot. Its animated LCD LifeEyes move and blink as it searches for prey. This Skelly has poseable arms and a color changing chest that lights up and holds the remaining lifeforce of a forest hellbent on revenge. $379 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: