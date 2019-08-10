'The Hunt' Movie Scrapped After Backlash and Recent Mass Shootings

Universal Pictures has cancelled The Hunt.

The film studio announced on Saturday, that in light of some backlash online, including from President Trump, as well as recent tragic mass shootings, the Blumhouse movie, which centers around 12 strangers realizing they are being hunted by wealthy elites, is indefinitely on hold.

"While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film," the studio said in a statement. "We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film."

The Hunt stars Emma Roberts, Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank and Ike Barinholtz, and was set to release on Sept. 27.

