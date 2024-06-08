Summer beauty deals are heating up, and now's the time to stock up on skin-friendly makeup perfect for the sunny days ahead. The Ilia Beauty Friends and Family Sale is in full swing with sitewide deals on popular clean beauty must-haves. It's the brand's biggest sale of the year and there are a few ways to save.

Now through Thursday, June 13, Ilia is offering 20% off sitewide. Shoppers who spend at least $125 will get 25% off their order. Also, purchases of $175 or more will include a free full-size bottle of Ilia's top-rated concealer.

Shop the ILIA Beauty Sale

The brand recently debuted the Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon, a versatile pencil lip color that can be used as a liner, under gloss, or over the entire lip. The deeply saturated, wearable colors are perfect for creating effortless summertime looks and are already getting rave reviews.

Ilia makeup has legions of fans, including celebrities like Kate Hudson, Emma Stone, Riley Keough and Vanessa Hudgens. However, you don’t have to be a star to appreciate the creamy textures and wearable hues. The brand also makes some seriously nice skin care, including the best-selling Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream and Lip Wrap Reviving Balm.

Shop the Ilia Beauty Friends and Family Sale now to stock up on all of your favorites and check out our top picks below.

Best ILIA Beauty Deals

Multi-Stick Ilia Beauty Multi-Stick A one-and-done multi-stick for cheeks and lips for easy-peasy makeup looks. It's available in 12 shades.

$36 $27 and up Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: