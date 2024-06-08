The Ilia Friends and Family Sale is happening now. Save 20% on every bestseller and celeb-favorite.
Summer beauty deals are heating up, and now's the time to stock up on skin-friendly makeup perfect for the sunny days ahead. The Ilia Beauty Friends and Family Sale is in full swing with sitewide deals on popular clean beauty must-haves. It's the brand's biggest sale of the year and there are a few ways to save.
Now through Thursday, June 13, Ilia is offering 20% off sitewide. Shoppers who spend at least $125 will get 25% off their order. Also, purchases of $175 or more will include a free full-size bottle of Ilia's top-rated concealer.
The brand recently debuted the Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon, a versatile pencil lip color that can be used as a liner, under gloss, or over the entire lip. The deeply saturated, wearable colors are perfect for creating effortless summertime looks and are already getting rave reviews.
Ilia makeup has legions of fans, including celebrities like Kate Hudson, Emma Stone, Riley Keough and Vanessa Hudgens. However, you don’t have to be a star to appreciate the creamy textures and wearable hues. The brand also makes some seriously nice skin care, including the best-selling Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream and Lip Wrap Reviving Balm.
Shop the Ilia Beauty Friends and Family Sale now to stock up on all of your favorites and check out our top picks below.
Best ILIA Beauty Deals
Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Super Serum Skin Tint is one of the brand's bestsellers and a favorite of many celebs, including Kate Hudson. It offers light coverage, a dewy finish, and mineral SPF.
Multi-Stick
A one-and-done multi-stick for cheeks and lips for easy-peasy makeup looks. It's available in 12 shades.
Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon
Powered by potent skincare ingredients, Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon is said to hydrate, plump and smooth lips.
Liquid Light Serum Highlighter
This liquid highlighter is available in three shades. It gives skin a dewy, candle-lit glow and helps protect against blue light.
True Skin Serum Concealer
This medium-coverage concealer blends seamlessly into the skin and doesn't settle in creases. Fans of the brand, including Pamela Anderson, love this product for its smooth finish and all-day wear.
The Base Face Milk
This lightweight essence and hydrating face milk helps calm redness while lightly moisturizing. It works well under makeup.
RELATED CONTENT: