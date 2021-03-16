ICYMI: Crocs -- you know, the iconic, waterproof clogs -- are having a major moment, thanks to its rise over the past year. Of course, it didn't hurt that Justin Bieber and his clothing brand, Drew House, launched a collaboration with the footwear brand to create a bright and sunny yellow Croc (along with a unique set of Jibbitz charms), which made the trend bigger than ever. But the artist didn't stop there.

For the second time around, Bieber and Crocs came together to create a brand-new, spring-ready take on the classic Croc shoe: a lavender-hued Classic Clog. And as luck would have it, it's already sold out.

This may come as no surprise to Justin Bieber fans and Crocs fans alike, especially when a pair of classic Drew House tall socks came with each pair from the collaboration. The new lavender Classic Clog -- which was available at the Crocs website and at select Crocs retail stores -- also came with a collection of oversized Jibbitz charms inspired by the Drew House.

If you missed out on the latest style to come from the Justin Bieber x Crocs collaboration, don't worry -- Crocs has a ton of other options available on the site that'll help you channel the same, Bieber-approved look.

You might not be able to shop the Justin Bieber x Crocs Classic Clog, but if you still want to sport the look, scroll down to shop more Crocs shoes below.

Crocs Classic Clog Crocs Crocs Classic Clog Love the look of the lavender Classic Clog from the Justin Bieber x Crocs collaboration but want a shade lighter? Crocs has exactly what you're looking for. $45 AT CROCS Buy Now

Crocs Classic Platform Clog Crocs Crocs Classic Platform Clog Take your spring looks to the next level with this baby blue platform clog from Crocs. $50 AT CROCS Buy Now

Crocs Classic Marbled Clog Crocs Crocs Classic Marbled Clog A marbled option is sure to add a unique touch to your outfits this season. $50 AT CROCS Buy Now

Crocs Neria Pro II Clog Crocs Crocs Neria Pro II Clog Slip these on whenever you want an ultra-comfortable option for your next errand run. $50 AT CROCS Buy Now

Crocs Baya Seasonal Printed Clog Crocs Crocs Baya Seasonal Printed Clog Style these printed clogs with your favorite jeans and a T-shirt for an easy, everyday look. $45 AT CROCS Buy Now

Crocs Bistro Pro LiteRide Clog Crocs Crocs Bistro Pro LiteRide Clog You'll be able to stand all day look in these, thanks to the LiteRide insoles. $60 AT CROCS Buy Now

Crocs Classic Glitter Clog Crocs Crocs Classic Glitter Clog Add some shimmer to your spring outfits with these glittering Croc clogs. $50 AT CROCS Buy Now

