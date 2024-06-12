Released in March, LG's latest smart TV is easily one of the best OLED TVs of 2024. The LG C4 OLED TV is loaded with features like a significantly brighter display and higher 144Hz refresh rates. Ahead of the Paris Olympics and this summer's best new TV shows, LG's top-of-the-line OLED TV is steeply discounted right now.

Amazon and Best Buy dropped the stunning LG C4 OLED TV to a record-low of $1,300. You can save up to $400 on every size, from the smallest 42-inch model to the largest 83-inch TV priced at $5,300.

The successor to the hugely popular LG C3, the LG C4 OLED improves on the already-brilliant picture quality. With more than eight million self-lit pixels that display rich, bright and accurate colors, these TVs create an incredible viewing experience no matter what you're watching. You also get special viewing modes, like filmmaker mode, which makes the best new movies look just as a director intended.

Gamers will love the upgraded refresh rate. Now, fast-moving games render more smoothly, with fewer artifacts and more clarity. As with all LG TVs, other features includes NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR for enhanced gaming quality. The LG C4 also supports Dolby Vision and LG's wireless Dolby Atmos sound.

Behind the C4's stunning TV experience is LG's exclusive processor that provides AI Super Upscaling to automatically enhance picture quality whether you're watching sports, movies, or a reality competition series. Plus, you can watch even more than before with Multi View that lets you split your screen into two unique views.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

