*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singer returned for the grand finale on Wednesday, and the top two performers of season 11 faced off in a wildly impressive showdown for the Golden Mask Trophy!

Helmed by host Nick Cannon and overseen by stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Rita Ora, the exciting finale saw The Goldfish and The Gumball go head-to-head.

So who was crowned the season 11 champion? Scroll down to just see the answer! Otherwise, here's how Wednesday's finale shook out when all the songs were sung and votes were cast!

The Gumball performs on Fox's 'The Masked Singer.' - Michael Becker/FOX

The Gumball kicked off the show with a powerful vocal showcase, belting out "Latch" by Disclosure featuring Sam Smith, and the tune set the bar high for the night to come.

"What a way to open up this finale show, huh?!" McCarthy exclaimed.

"You know, it's very hard after seven or eight performances to have new stuff to offer, and you've already been a fan-favorite the whole time, so bravo," Thicke marveled.

The Goldfish took the stage next, and brought up the energy level with a lively performance of Blondie's "Heart of Glass" that showed off a whole new side of her personality and a fresh range of her vocal stylings.

The Goldfish performs on Fox's 'The Masked Singer.' - Michael Becker/Fox

"Wow! Goldfish, week after week, you have delivered, queen," Ora gushed. "You deserve every second of this. And you have swam your way to the finals as you should!"

For his second performance of the night and his final performance of the competition, The Gumball left it all out on the stage as he delivered a dramatic and crowd-pleasing cover of "Renegade" by Styx that simply blew the judges away.

"Just take it," McCarthy joked, handing the Golden Mask Trophy toward The Gumball.

"I'm sorry that was just pitch perfect," Jeong marveled. "Everything about that from beginning to end was outstanding!"

The Goldfish, however, saved the best for last with her final performance. Slowing things down, she belted out the Elton John classic "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," and while the tune began slowly, it was the perfect way to show just how expertly she could hit some major high notes, and it proved to be one of the most stunning displays of musical talent in recent Masked Singer memory.

"We love you Goldfish!" Ora yelled.

Goldfish also shared a message with her fans and the audience before getting unmasked, sharing, "This experience has been so incredible and so special for me. And it really surprised me because not everybody knows what I actually do. And the fact that you guys have all seen me, like, truly seen me, for what I love doing, really lights a fire under my little fish tail."

So between The Goldfish and The Gumball, who won season 11 of 'The Masked Singer'?...

And the winner is... The Goldfish!!!

With The Goldfish named the champion, this meant it was time for The Gumball to unmask first. After the judges made their final guesses, The Gumball revealed himself to be Friday Night Lights star Scott Porter!

"I got to say, I put everything I had into this. It's because of my family, my wife, my kids at home. I had the most fun I could ever possibly have. Really," an emotional Porter shared with the panel. "Honestly, thank you so much. And you've been so kind to me, so thank you."

Cannon also revealed that his own son plays little league baseball and that Porter has been his first-base coach the entire time he was doing Masked Singer -- and he never realized!

Finally, it was time for The Goldfish to unmask. After the panelists made their final guesses once more, The Goldfish revealed herself to be High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens!

"I never knew that it would give me the freedom to purely just do something that I love," she said of being on the show. "And it's been so long since I've been able to do that. It makes me so emotional because I really do love it so much."

She also called out Porter -- whom she starred with in the 2009 musical comedy Bandslam.

"And I lost to her in the movie!" Porter said from the side of the stage with a laugh. "And now, it's just life just repeating itself."

Congrats to the 11th Golden Mask Trophy winner, Vanessa Hudgens!

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" throughout the history of The Masked Singer!

RELATED CONTENT: