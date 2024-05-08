Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singer season 11 returned on Wednesday for the hotly anticipated Quarter Finals, and the episode was filled with some powerful performances and memorable routines.

The season's Final Four -- The Poodle Moth, The Clock, The Gumball and The Goldfish -- gave it their best shot to secure their spot in the semi-finals as this season of competition races to a close.

Meanwhile, the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and newcomer Rita Ora -- did their best to deduce the secret identities of the costumed contestants with some help from host Nick Cannon.

The Clock took the stage exuding a regal elegance and showing off her undeniable vocal talents with a rendition of Gloria Estefan's "Get on Your Feet" that truly impressed the panel.

"You brought the vocals, you brought the moves for the quarter finals. I mean, that's gonna be hard to beat," Thicke praised. "Great job!"

"Truly, Clock, I have no doubt that we are gonna see you all the way, girl," McCarthy added. "Amazing."

The Gumball came out next, belting out a sweet cover of "I'm Yours" by Jason Mraz that once again showed just how talented of a vocalist he really is.

"You have a beautiful voice, an amazing tone," McCarthy marveled. "I feel like this is a voice that should be in a famous boy band."

The Poodle Moth was the night's third act. She was previously saved by the Ding Dong Keep It On bell -- which Ora rang -- after getting voted off earlier in the season, so she came out with something to prove.

She quickly won over the audience with her fun and lively performance of "Price Tag" by Jessie J, and got the panel dancing at the table with her charismatic stage presence.

"That performance said, 'This is exactly why I made it to the quarter finals, baby!'" McCarthy said.

"I'm just so happy that you came back and we gave you another shot, and you really took it," Ora added. "That was amazing."

Finally, The Goldfish closed out the night with an unforgettable performance of Nat King Cole's "Unforgettable" that sent chills with just her opening notes.

"I just want to quickly say, you said that 'you will remember this forever,' but we will remember you forever after that performance," Ora said.

"I mean, the grace you have, the emotions and the tone of your voice," McCarthy chimed in. "You are truly a starlet and a frontrunner in this competition."

After all the songs were sung, it was time for the audience to vote for who should move on. The contestants with the two lowest total votes turned out to be The Poodle Moth and The Gumball -- and they went head-to-head in a Smackdown round.

Both contestants were asked to deliver their own takes on Cher's iconic hit "If I Could Turn Back Time," and while both singers managed to deliver something special, it was Gumball who was voted into the semi-finals, and Poodle Moth who had to "take it off."

After the panelists made their final guesses, The Poodle Moth unmasked and revealed herself to be none other than Chrissy Metz!

"I still think I'm educating people on me being a singer, so it was part of the reason why I wanted to do this show," Metz shared. "I was like, 'Let me challenge myself.' And I'm glad that I did because I learned a lot about myself."

Now, the two-hour semi-finals will air next week as The Gumball, The Goldfish and The Clock face off yet again.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" throughout the history of the show.

