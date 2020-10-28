'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 5!

The Masked Singer returns Wednesday night after a week-long hiatus! ET will be following along throughout the wild and wacky one-hour episode to break down all the craziest moments, best performances, and most revealing clues!

Group C hits the stage tonight, and fans will get a chance to see five new costumed contestants sing their hearts out -- and share some revealing clues about their secret identities.

Everyone's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- will try their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as fans at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing hints.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can follow along with ET as we live blog all the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 4!

If you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

For more on this exciting season of The Masked Singer, check out the video below!

