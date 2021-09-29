'The Masked Singer': The Dalmatian Gets Bitten Hard in Week 3 -- See Who's Under the Spotted Mask!
*Caution: Spoilers ahead!
The Masked Singer returned for the third week of season 6 competition on Wednesday, and after five fun, debut performances from Group B, fans had to bid farewell to another costumed contestant.
The Queen of Hearts, The Mallard, The Cupcake, The Dalmatian and The Banana Split -- the season's duo act -- all took to the stage to give it their best shot. However, it was The Dalmatian who ended up getting the boot, despite a charismatic performance of "Beautiful" by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams.
After all the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- made their final guesses, it turns out that no one came close. The panel's guesses included a wide range of different kinds of celebs -- from Reggie Bush to Nelly to Kevin Hart.
After the chants of "take it off" concluded, The Dalmatian turned out to be none other than hip-hop star Tyga.
Tyga explained that he was inspired to be a part of the show when he saw Lil Wayne as The Robot back in season 3. The panel was stunned by the reveal, and admitted they almost all guessed wrong when it came to Lil Wayne as well.
Before the unmasking and elimination, all five contestants revealed hint-filled clue packages and performed their hearts out for the panel and audience.
Queen of Hearts kicked off the night with a powerful and pyrotechnic-packed performance of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way."
The Mallard went country with a Western-inspired performance of "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" by Big & Rich, which convinced the panel that he's definitely a genuine country music star.
The Cupcake gave off RuPaul vibes for McCarthy and Thicke, and old-school diva vibes for Scherzinger and Jeong after belting out Martha Reeves and the Vandella's "Heatwave."
And finally, The Banana Split duo raised the bar for the entire season with Ice Cream belting out Pink's "A Million Dreams" while accompanied by The Banana on the piano.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" over the past five seasons of the show!
