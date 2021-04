The Much-Loved HexClad Pan Is Available on Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Step aside, cast iron skillet: There's a new set of must-have cookware in town, and it's already become a favorite among some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

In case you're on the hunt for new kitchenware to upgrade your cooking game -- or if you're keen on giving your Sunday brunch setup a bit of a facelift -- let us introduce you to HexClad. Standard cookware often comes in two forms: stainless steel or nonstick. But now, you can have both. Each piece in HexClad's collection is made using laser-etching technology to create a hexagon design on the surface. Additionally, they also have tri-ply construction. So, if you want a frying pan (or three) without the traditional nonstick coating that'll give you the perfect sauté and sear without the messy bits, this is the brand to keep on your radar.

If that isn't enough to convince you to try the brand's wok or three pans the next time you want to get busy in the kitchen, know this: celebrities love it. Earlier this year, Cameron Diaz used a HexClad pan in an Instagram video sharing the easy steps for one of her go-to meals, "Whatever-You-Got-Ramen." Halle Berry also used a sauté pan of the hybrid cookware brand in a cooking video back in July, where she made Keto Bourbon Chicken with chef Maria Emmerich.

To top it off, Oprah Winfrey listed HexClad's Seven-Piece Set with Lids and Wok in her 2019 Favorite Things list. The list stated that the pans have "supreme nonstickness." And let's be real: If Oprah approves, that's enough for us.

Ready to add these HexClad pans to your kitchen? Scroll down to grab the full HexClad cookware set from Amazon below.

HexClad Hybrid Stainless/Nonstick Commercial 8-Inch Fry Pan Amazon HexClad Hybrid Stainless/Nonstick Commercial 8-Inch Fry Pan HexClad's smallest easy-to-use fry pan is perfect for making fried eggs for breakfast or cooking up some other quick bites. $120 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Hexclad Hybrid Nonstick Cookware 10-Inch Frying Pan Amazon Hexclad Hybrid Nonstick Cookware 10-Inch Frying Pan If you aren't sure where to start with your HexClad collection, you won't go wrong with a 10" frying pan. While celebrities have claimed its nonstick feature top reason you'll want it in your kitchen, a hint of olive oil to sauté your vegetables is everything you need for your entrée's side. $239 AT HEXCLAD Buy Now

HexClad 12-Inch Saute Pan with Tempered Glass Lid Amazon HexClad 12-Inch Saute Pan with Tempered Glass Lid Complete with a glass lid (that'll also fit the 12" HexClad wok), it's likely you'll be using this pan for nearly every meal you cook at home. $260 AT HEXCLAD Buy Now

HexClad 12-Inch Wok Amazon HexClad 12-Inch Wok For the moments when you want to whip up a quick stir fry, reach for this wok. $185 AT AMAZON Buy Now

HexClad Hybrid Non-Stick Cookware - 7 Piece Set with Lids and Wok Amazon HexClad Hybrid Non-Stick Cookware - 7 Piece Set with Lids and Wok At $570, there's no denying that this cookware set is an investment. But once you start using each piece — which is made with a laser-etching process that allows you to have a non-stick finish with the look and feel of stainless steel — you won't want to use anything else. Plus, each pan is easy to clean, scratch-resistant and is oven-safe in up to 500 degrees. What's not to love about it? $570 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Sign up for more shopping tips from ET! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home

Where to Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'

Always Pan: The Viral Instagram Favorite Is On Sale

Recipes by Chrissy Teigen, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Celebs to Cook on Mother's Day

Best-Selling Always Pan Maker Just Dropped Persian-Inspired Cookware