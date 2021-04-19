The Much-Loved HexClad Pan Is on Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Step aside, cast iron skillet: There's a new set of must-have cookware in town, and it's already become a favorite among some of Hollywood's biggest stars. And better yet, it's all on sale.

In case you're on the hunt for new kitchenware to upgrade your cooking game -- or if you're keen on giving your Sunday brunch setup a bit of a facelift -- let us introduce you to HexClad. Standard cookware often comes in two forms: stainless steel or nonstick. But now, you can have both. Each piece in HexClad's collection is made using laser-etching technology to create a hexagon design on the surface. Additionally, they also have tri-ply construction. So, if you want a frying pan (or three) without the traditional nonstick coating that'll give you the perfect sauté and sear without the messy bits, this is the brand to keep on your radar.

If that isn't enough to convince you to try the brand's wok or three pans the next time you want to get busy in the kitchen, know this: celebrities love it. Earlier this year, Cameron Diaz used a HexClad pan in an Instagram video sharing the easy steps for one of her go-to meals, "Whatever-You-Got-Ramen." Halle Berry also used a sauté pan of the hybrid cookware brand in a cooking video back in July, where she made Keto Bourbon Chicken with chef Maria Emmerich.

To top it off, Oprah Winfrey listed HexClad's Seven-Piece Set with Lids and Wok in her 2019 Favorite Things list. The list stated that the pans have "supreme nonstickness." And let's be real: If Oprah approves, that's enough for us.

Ready to add these HexClad pans to your kitchen? Scroll down to grab the full HexClad cookware set from the brand's website, below.

HexClad 8" Hybrid Pan HexClad HexClad 8" Hybrid Pan HexClad's smallest easy-to-use fry pan is perfect for making fried eggs for breakfast or cooking up some other quick bites. $90 (REGULARLY $108) Buy Now

Hexclad 10" Hybrid Pan HexClad Hexclad 10" Hybrid Pan If you aren't sure where to start with your HexClad collection, you won't go wrong with a 10" frying pan. While celebrities have claimed its nonstick feature top reason you'll want it in your kitchen, a hint of olive oil to sauté your vegetables is everything you need for your entrée's side. $110 (REGULALRY $137) Buy Now

HexClad 12" Hybrid Pan HexClad HexClad 12" Hybrid Pan Complete with a glass lid (that'll also fit the 12" HexClad wok), it's likely you'll be using this pan for nearly every meal you cook at home. $130 (REGULARLY $155) Buy Now

HexClad 12" Hybrid Wok HexClad HexClad 12" Hybrid Wok For the moments when you want to whip up a quick stir fry, reach for this wok. $150 (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

HexClad 14" Hybrid Pan with Lid HexClad HexClad 14" Hybrid Pan with Lid This large and versatile pan is perfect for cooking up family-sized meals. $180 (REGULARLY 199) Buy Now

HexClad 7-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids and Wok Amazon HexClad 7-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids and Wok Once you start using each piece — which is made with a laser-etching process that allows you to have a non-stick finish with the look and feel of stainless steel — you won't want to use anything else. Plus, each pan is easy to clean, scratch-resistant and is oven-safe in up to 500 degrees. What's not to love about it? $350 (REGULARLY $539) Buy Now

HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids HexClad HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids Those of you who are looking to outfit their kitchens with an entirely new set of cookware, this 13-piece set comes with HexClad's popular pans and wok, as well as the brand's go-to pots — which each come with lids. $700 (REGULARLY $998) Buy Now

