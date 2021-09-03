The Much-Loved HexClad Pan Is on Sale for Labor Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Step aside, cast iron skillet: There's a new set of must-have cookware in town, and it's already become a favorite among some of Hollywood's biggest stars. And better yet, it's all on sale for Labor Day. Score up to 40% off pots, pans, sets and more at the Hexclad Labor Day sale.

In case you're on the hunt for new kitchenware to upgrade your cooking game -- or if you're keen on giving your Sunday brunch setup a bit of a facelift -- let us introduce you to HexClad. Standard cookware often comes in two forms: stainless steel or nonstick. But now, you can have both. Each piece in HexClad's collection is made using laser-etching technology to create a hexagon design on the surface. Additionally, they also have tri-ply construction. So, if you want a frying pan (or three) without the traditional nonstick coating that'll give you the perfect sauté and sear without the messy bits, this is the brand to keep on your radar.

If that isn't enough to convince you to try the brand's wok or three pans the next time you want to get busy in the kitchen, know this: celebrities love it. Earlier this year, Cameron Diaz used a HexClad pan in an Instagram video sharing the easy steps for one of her go-to meals, "Whatever-You-Got-Ramen." Halle Berry also used a sauté pan of the hybrid cookware brand in a cooking video back in July, where she made Keto Bourbon Chicken with chef Maria Emmerich.

To top it off, Oprah Winfrey listed HexClad's Seven-Piece Set with Lids and Wok in her 2019 Favorite Things list. The list stated that the pans have "supreme nonstickness." And let's be real: If Oprah approves, that's enough for us.

Ready to add these HexClad pans to your kitchen? Scroll down to grab the full HexClad cookware set from the brand's website, below.

Hexclad 10" Hybrid Pan HexClad Hexclad 10" Hybrid Pan If you aren't sure where to start with your HexClad collection, you won't go wrong with a 10" frying pan. While celebrities have claimed its nonstick feature top reason you'll want it in your kitchen, a hint of olive oil to sauté your vegetables is everything you need for your entrée's side. $110 (REGULALRY $137) Buy Now

