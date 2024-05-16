Ahead of Memorial Day, LG's flagship mid-range OLED is already receiving its first discounts. Just a couple months ago, one of the most popular OLED TVs on the market was refreshed for 2024. The LG C4 OLED TV is loaded with features like a significantly brighter display and higher 144Hz refresh rates.

Right now, the LG C4 OLED TV is on sale for up to $500 off at Amazon and Best Buy. You can pick up the smallest 42-inch model for just under $1,300 or spring for the largest 83-inch TV priced at $4,900.

The successor to the hugely popular LG C3, the LG C4 OLED improves on the already-brilliant picture quality. With more than eight million self-lit pixels that display rich, bright and accurate colors, these TVs create an incredible viewing experience no matter what you're watching. You also get special viewing modes, like filmmaker mode, which makes the best new movies look just as a director intended.

Gamers will love the upgraded refresh rate. Now, fast-moving games render more smoothly, with fewer artifacts and more clarity. As with all LG TVs, other features includes NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR for enhanced gaming quality. The LG C4 also supports Dolby Vision and LG's wireless Dolby Atmos sound.

Behind the C4's stunning TV experience is LG's exclusive processor that provides AI Super Upscaling to automatically enhance picture quality whether you're watching sports, movies, or a reality competition series. Plus, you can watch even more than before with Multi View that lets you split your screen into two unique views.

