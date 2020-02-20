On any given day, Nordstrom is our go-to department store for all things stylish -- in addition to carrying our favorite brands, we just can't resist no-gimmick free shipping and returns when ordering online. And now that the Nordstrom Winter Sale has finally arrived, we'll basically be camped out at Nordstrom.com until further notice.

Through Feb. 23, the retailer is slashing up to 40% on all kinds of stylish clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, accessories, beauty products, home goods and more. Now's the perfect time to score big on winter coats; even men's and kids' items are part of this massive sale.

We're still sifting through these incredible deals, but we've already spotted savings on a variety of top brands we love, including Eberjey, Rag & Bone, Mother, Good American, Burberry, Ugg, La Ligne and Madewell. Sizes are selling out, so we suggest acting quickly if you see something you like.

See our picks below -- and keep checking back as we continue to add new items while the sale is live!

Silk Wrap Top Theory Nordstrom Silk Wrap Top Theory If you were wondering what to wear to your next Very Important Meeting, it's this not-quite-sleeveless silk wrap top. Add a cami underneath or a blazer on top if you feel more comfortable covered up. REGULARLY $265 $158.98 at Nordstrom

The Editor Leather Tote Marc Jacobs Nordstrom The Editor Leather Tote Marc Jacobs This is one of those perfectly sized leather bags that easily fits all your daytime essentials but isn't too bulky to take to your after-work plans. REGULARLY $495 $296.98 at Nordstrom

Arctic Faux Fur Throw Blanket Nordstrom Nordstrom Arctic Faux Fur Throw Blanket Nordstrom Cuddle up in this warm and fuzzy faux-fur throw when it's chilly, or drape it over a piece of furniture for instant decor. REGULARLY $129 $90.30 at Nordstrom

Sliced Scallops Stretch Bracelet Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Sliced Scallops Stretch Bracelet Kate Spade New York Slip on one (or two) of these Kate Spade New York bangles to complete your date-night look -- choose from green, blue, gold and pink. REGULARLY $88 $52.80 at Nordstrom

Mabille Long Sleeve Midi Dress Reformation Nordstrom Mabille Long Sleeve Midi Dress Reformation Score this vintage-inspired stunner from Reformation while it's still in stock! The sweetheart neckline adds a touch of elegance, while the tie-back closure and side slit show off juuust the right amount of skin. REGULARLY $248 $148.80 at Nordstrom

Gigietta Bootie Vince Camuto Nordstrom Gigietta Bootie Vince Camuto We can’t think of a single outfit that wouldn’t pair well with these neutral booties. If you want a pop of color on your feet, the Gigietta comes in 13 shades, including several variations on embossed leather. REGULARLY $149.95 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Large Visionary Candle Anthropologie Home Nordstrom Large Visionary Candle Anthropologie Home Like most Anthropologie Home candles, this one smells as good as it looks. The Cinnamon Woods scent will warm up any room of the house, and the cut-glass vessel is big -- 5 inches by 6 inches! REGULARLY $48 $28.80 at Nordstrom

The Charlie Raw Hem Ankle Skinny Jeans Joe's Nordstrom The Charlie Raw Hem Ankle Skinny Jeans Joe's If you’re looking for a casual pair of jeans but don’t want them so distressed that they might disintegrate in the wash, the raw hem is for you. These super-soft Joe's Jeans best-sellers fall on the “nicer” side of the skinny legging spectrum but still have enough edge to make them cool. REGULARLY $188 $112.80 at Nordstrom

Furry Fleece Hooded Jacket The North Face Nordstrom Furry Fleece Hooded Jacket The North Face Even if it’s starting to warm up in your neck of the woods, there will always be a reason to reach for a furry hooded fleece -- from chilly nights to chilly flights. REGULARLY $110 $65.98 at Nordstrom

Meteor 50mm Wayfarer Photochromic Sunglasses Ray-Ban Nordstrom Meteor 50mm Wayfarer Photochromic Sunglasses Ray-Ban With every new season comes an excuse to buy a new pair of shades. These Ray-Ban Wayfarers have a transparent frame and photochromic (aka transition) lenses to keep you seeing clear and looking cool. REGULARLY $205 $121.80 at Nordstrom

Set of 6 Stud & Huggie Earrings BP Nordstrom Set of 6 Stud & Huggie Earrings BP Six pairs of gold-plated earrings for about $20 sounds good to us -- when one inevitably goes missing, it won't be a huge deal. (But we’ll definitely enjoy these cuties before they start disappearing.) REGULARLY $35 $20.98 at Nordstrom

Plunge Slipdress Topshop Nordstrom Plunge Slipdress Topshop Somehow, we're just a few months out from wedding season again. Grab this plunging slipdress for half off now so you don’t have to stress about what to wear come May. This beauty is also available in black, for those on the hunt for an LBD. REGULARLY $75 $37.50 at Nordstrom

The Peak Puffer Jacket Mother Nordstrom The Peak Puffer Jacket Mother Dreary days will become vibrant once you slip into this brightly colored retro jacket. It’s puffer-style without being bulky or too hot, meaning you can wear it inside and out. REGULARLY $365 $219 at Nordstrom

Luminizer Set RMS Beauty Nordstrom Luminizer Set RMS Beauty Luminizers are easily one of the most versatile beauty products in your stash -- you can use them on your cheekbones, nose, eyes, lips and décolletage. This trio from natural brand RMS Beauty features pearl, champagne and gold shimmers, plus a small, tapered brush for precise application. REGULARLY $86 (A $126 VALUE) $57.62 at Nordstrom

Cozy Faux Fur Drape Front Coat BB Dakota Nordstrom Cozy Faux Fur Drape Front Coat BB Dakota When your outerwear and your bathrobe begin to resemble each other, you know you’re living a truly cozy life. Toss on this long drape-y shawl before you head out for errands, yoga or brunch. REGULARLY $148 $59.20 at Nordstrom

Ottoman Slouchy Tunic Free People Nordstrom Ottoman Slouchy Tunic Free People Depending on your destination, you could easily get away with wearing this tunic sans pants. If you do plan to layer up, just add jeans, leggings or even a maxi skirt for a boho vibe. REGULARLY $148 $88.80 at Nordstrom

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

