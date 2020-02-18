Shopping

The Nordstrom Winter Sale Is Here -- Save Up to 40% on Dresses, Shoes, Denim and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Eva Katalin/Getty Images

On any given day, Nordstrom is our go-to department store for all things stylish -- in addition to carrying our favorite brands, we just can't resist no-gimmick free shipping and returns when ordering online. And now that the Nordstrom Winter Sale has finally arrived, we'll basically be camped out at Nordstrom.com until further notice. 

Through Feb. 23, the retailer is slashing up to 40% on all kinds of stylish clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, accessories, beauty products, home goods and more. Even men's and kids' items are part of this massive sale. 

We're still sifting through these incredible deals, but we've already spotted savings on a variety of top brands we love, including Eberjey, Rag & Bone, Mother, Good American, Burberry, Ugg, La Ligne and Madewell. Sizes are selling out, so we suggest acting quickly if you see something you like. 

See our picks below -- and keep checking back as we continue to add new items while the sale is live!

Mabille Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Reformation
Reformation Mabille Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Mabille Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Reformation

Score this vintage-inspired stunner from Reformation while it's still in stock! The sweetheart neckline adds a touch of elegance, while the tie-back closure and side slit show off juuust the right amount of skin.

REGULARLY $248

Gigietta Bootie
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie
Nordstrom
Gigietta Bootie
Vince Camuto

We can’t think of a single outfit that wouldn’t pair well with these neutral booties. If you want a pop of color on your feet, the Gigietta comes in 13 shades, including several variations on embossed leather.

REGULARLY $149.95

Furry Fleece Hooded Jacket
The North Face
The North Face Furry Fleece Hooded Jacket
Nordstrom
Furry Fleece Hooded Jacket
The North Face

Even if it’s starting to warm up in your neck of the woods, there will always be a reason to reach for a furry hooded fleece -- from chilly nights to chilly flights.

REGULARLY $110

Set of 6 Stud & Huggie Earrings
BP
BP Set of 6 Stud & Huggie Earrings
Nordstrom
Set of 6 Stud & Huggie Earrings
BP

Six pairs of gold-plated earrings for about $20 sounds good to us -- when one inevitably goes missing, it won't be a huge deal. (But we’ll definitely enjoy these cuties before they start disappearing.)

REGULARLY $35

Sportswear Women's Down Fill Parka
Nike
Nike Sportswear Women's Down Fill Parka
Nordstrom
Sportswear Women's Down Fill Parka
Nike

Whether you live in a city that is cold year-round or are already prepping your wardrobe for next winter, opt for this parka to live out your dream of walking around in public wearing a chic sleeping bag.

REGULARLY $300

Plunge Slipdress
Topshop
Topshop Plunge Slipdress
Nordstrom
Plunge Slipdress
Topshop

Somehow, we're just a few months out from wedding season again. Grab this plunging slipdress for half off now so you don’t have to stress about what to wear come May. This beauty is also available in black, nude and olive green.

REGULARLY $75

The Peak Puffer Jacket
Mother
Mother The Peak Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom
The Peak Puffer Jacket
Mother

Dreary days will become vibrant once you slip into this brightly colored retro jacket. It’s puffer-style without being bulky or too hot, meaning you can wear it inside and out.

REGULARLY $365

Luminizer Set
RMS Beauty
RMS Beauty Luminizer Set
Nordstrom
Luminizer Set
RMS Beauty

Luminizers are easily one of the most versatile beauty products in your stash -- you can use them on your cheekbones, nose, eyes, lips and décolletage. This trio from natural brand RMS Beauty features pearl, champagne and gold shimmers, plus a small, tapered brush for precise application.

REGULARLY $86 (A $126 VALUE)

Ankle Skinny Leggings
AG
AG Ankle Skinny Leggings
Nordstrom
Ankle Skinny Leggings
AG

If you’re looking for a casual pair of jeans but don’t want them so distressed that they might disintegrate in the wash, the raw hem is for you. These super-soft AG best-sellers fall on the “nicer” side of the skinny legging spectrum but still have enough edge to make them cool.

REGULARLY $205

Cozy Faux Fur Drape Front Coat
BB Dakota
BB Dakota Cozy Faux Fur Drape Front Coat
Nordstrom
Cozy Faux Fur Drape Front Coat
BB Dakota

When your outerwear and your bathrobe begin to resemble each other, you know you’re living a truly cozy life. Toss on this long drape-y shawl before you head out for errands, yoga or brunch.

REGULARLY $148

Ottoman Slouchy Tunic
Free People
Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic
Nordstrom
Ottoman Slouchy Tunic
Free People

Depending on your destination, you could easily get away with wearing this tunic sans pants. If you do plan to layer up, just add jeans, leggings or even a maxi skirt for a boho vibe.

REGULARLY $148

