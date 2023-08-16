Something sinister is going on at Wagner Books Publishing House.

On Wednesday, Hulu dropped the first trailer for Onyx Collective's new series, The Other Black Girl, which follows a newly promoted editorial assistant who finds herself smack dab in the middle of a dark conspiracy when a new girl joins the company.

Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris' New York Times best-selling novel, The Other Black Girl tells the story of Nella Rogers, who is tired of being the only Black woman at her company until Hazel-May McCall is hired. Initially excited to see another Black person in the sea of white faces, Nella quickly befriends Hazel as the latter sits in the office cubicle behind her own.

"I feel sorry for anyone who is unfortunate enough to get in our way," a beaming Hazel tells Nella at one point in the trailer.

But as Hazel's star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

"I feel like I'm completely losing my mind," Nella says at one point in the trailer, as she finds herself unraveling after beginning to see a ghostly face staring back at her from computer screens, down office hallways and elevator walls -- as if she's being pursued.

And as Nella digs deeper into the mysteries surrounding Wagner, she worries that Hazel might not be the ally she hoped she was in the beginning. And the trailer leaves viewers wondering if Nella has reason to be suspicious of Hazel, or if she is merely deluded.

"The truth will change your mind," the series' tagline warns.

Sinclair Daniel stars as Nella alongside Ashleigh Murray as Hazel, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack and Garcelle Beauvais.

The Other Black Girl is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey, Tara Duncan, and Temple Hill's Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey. Reddout and Hickey also serve as co-showrunners.

Fans can dig into the mystery when The Other Black Girl premieres Sept. 13 on Hulu.

