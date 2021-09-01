The Princess Diana Worn Hunter Rain Boots Are Available at Nordstrom
It's no secret that the royals are hugely influential in the spaces of fashion and beauty. And whether it's a simple frock favored by Meghan Markle, or the Ray-Bans that Kate Middleton rocked courtside at Wimbledon, there's no denying that members of the royal family truly have an unparalleled sense of style. And with a plethora of deals now available at the Nordstrom -- including the famed Hunter Rain Boots loved by the late Princess Diana -- shoppers can embrace their inner princess on a royally discounted budget.
Hunter Rain Boots have long been a staple item of the royal family's wardrobe -- particularly on their outings to the English countryside or summers at Balmoral Castle. But few sported the rain-friendly kicks quite as well as Lady Di. These lug-sole rubber boots feature an adjustable shaft strap from Hunter -- the same British heritage brand that's been seen on everyone from Princess Diana and Meghan Markle, to even the Queen herself.
Shop the Hunter Rain Boots worn by Princess Diana, along with a number of other discounted styles, below. For more inspiration, check out our other royal-approved finds found at Nordstrom.
Other styles of the classically chic Hunter Rain Boots also available at the Nordstrom.
