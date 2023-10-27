'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 6 Taglines are Here! 

The ladies of Miami are back!

In the upcoming season 6 intro of The Real Housewives of Miami, the cast unveils fresh catchphrases that allude to their upcoming storylines.

The season 6 roster remains consistent, featuring the familiar faces of Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen, all reclaiming their spots in the opening credits.

Earlier this month, Bravo released an extended trailer for RHOM, and it kicks off with a moment of prayer. The teaser offers glimpses of intense arguments at the dinner table, heated screaming matches in a sprinter van, and Guerdy dramatically removing her wig after a heated discussion. Amidst the chaos, a member of the group takes charge and leads a prayer from inside a chapel.

Read further for a breakdown of each Housewife's new catchphrase and their intro look.

Guerdy Abraira

Bravo

"Hard times are temporary, but I’ll be fabulous forever."

Lisa Hochstein

Bravo

"Take me off my throne and I’ll bring down the kingdom."

Julia Lemigova

Bravo

"My life is like a song and I always sing with pride."

Dr. Nicole Martin

Bravo

"Don’t let the private plane fool you…this girl always stays grounded."

Alexia Nepola

Bravo

"I’m the Cuban doll, and Miami is my dream house."

Larsa Pippen

Bravo

"I don’t need to keep score because I’m always winning."

The Real Housewives of Miami makes its super-sized return to Bravo on Nov. 1, with episodes streaming on Peacock the following day.

