The 'RHOBH' Season 10 Trailer Is Here!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for its 10th season in a matter of weeks -- and judging by the trailer, the ladies are delivering their most dramatic season ever. Most of the season nine lineup returns -- Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards -- alongside new Housewife Garcelle Beauvais, the first black woman to join the cast of the city.

"I want to say thank you to my new best friends," Garcelle remarks in one scene from the trailer. "Some of them, not so much."

Lisa's pal, Sutton Stracke, also joins the series as a "friend of" the cast, while a number of familiar faces from seasons past will also pop up -- former Housewives Adrienne Maloof, Eileen Davidson, Camille Grammer, Kim Richards and, yes, Brandi Glanville will all make appearances

A lot of the trailer focuses on Denise, whose second season on the show seems to be much harder than her first. For months, the Bold and Beautiful star has been plagued with tabloid rumors that she carried on an extramarital affair with Brandi -- claims she denied, while Brandi played coy.

"She's not who she pretends to be," Brandi tells some of the ladies in the sneak peek, seemingly alluding to the rumors as, moments later, Lisa Rinna is seen asking her co-stars, "So, they f**ked?"

Lisa and Denise's relationship seems to be the rockiest, a surprise considering that Lisa was Denise's original connection to the group. At one point, Lisa appears to yell at Denise, "If you don't want to be here, then go!" In another scene, she confronts Denise over sending a cease and desist order in regard to the rumors.

"Oh, you're so angry," Lisa purrs when Denise asks her who told her about the cease and desist.

This trailer definitely puts some other rumors to rest -- that season 10 would be boring. When ET spoke with some of the cast at BravoCon back in November, they all promised that stuff was going down.

"Someone started that rumor," Kyle ominously offered at the time, seemingly alluding to former co-star Lisa Vanderpump. "That's definitely what the case is, absolutely not. It would be nice, though, because it would be a lot more relaxing, wouldn't it?"

"Like usual, not everyone gets along," she added. "Everyone has a different opinion about things. And it's not just only drama. We also do have fun, too, and you know, great trips, exciting stuff going on."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

