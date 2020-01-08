A rep for Denise Richards tells ET that the report that she had a relationship with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville is untrue.

On Wednesday, DailyMail came out with a report that Richards was confronted by one of her current RHOBH castmates about an alleged months-long affair she had with Glanville. The confrontation reportedly occurred while the cast was filming in Rome, Italy, in November. The website's source claims that Richards told Glanville that she was in an open relationship with her husband, Aaron Phypers, but that wasn't the case.

Both Bravo, the network that airs the Real Housewives franchise, and Glanville had no comment for ET regarding the report.

ET can confirm that if something did go down between Richards and Glanville, it will play out on season 10 of RHOBH, which will return to Bravo in the first half of this year.

Camille Grammer also responded to the report, tweeting: "The story isn’t true. It may play out this season.. I don’t know? She didn’t do anything with BG."

Grammer then slammed the main cast members, adding: "I would like to see the diamond holders actually carry a season instead of guests or friends."

While Glanville will neither confirm nor deny the alleged relationship, she did tweet on Dec. 29: "I just got “Denised."

"Seriously b**ch???? You wanna play," Glanville wrote in another tweet, before adding: "1- blackmail is illegal 2- I have no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the internet) 3- slut shaming is soooooo last year."

I just got “Denised” — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 29, 2019

Seriously bitch???? You wanna play- — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 29, 2019

Going into 2020 like... pic.twitter.com/EJi7LJ0gD8 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 29, 2019

1-blackmail is illegal

2-I have no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the internet)

3-slut shaming is soooooo last year — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 30, 2019

This recent report will certainly help shut down rumors that season 10 is "boring" and "drama-free." ET spoke with the cast of RHOBH at BravoCon in New York City in November, and they teased what to expect. It was also confirmed that RHOBH alums Glanville and Grammer will make appearances on the show.

