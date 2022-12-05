Samsung is now offering the just-released Odyssey Ark gaming monitor at record-low price for the holidays. One of the most anticipated products from CES 2022, Samsung says the Odyssey Ark is the world's first 55-inch 4K curved display. With a curved Quantum Mini LED display that rotates, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, Samsung is taking gaming experiences to a whole new level.

According to Samsung, the Odyssey Ark is built to deliver incredible cinematic experiences, superior gaming performance and an interface that offers completely optimized flexibility. Regularly priced at $3,780, Samsung's epic winter savings has the Odyssey Ark monitor marked down by $1,000 to step up your gaming in the new year.

The built-in processor upscales content to 4K resolution while Samsung’s Matte Display provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection. From the display to what you hear, a total of six speakers — one in each corner and two central woofers in the back — result in rich and realistic sound. The AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos also enhance the surround sound experience for immersive gameplay.

With the massive cinematic gaming monitor comes Samsung's exclusive Ark Dial controller, which puts the player in full control of their screen. Quickly control settings including Game Bar, Flex Move Screen and Multi View that allows the large screen to display up to four screens all at once while horizontal, or three while in Cockpit Mode.

Samsung also promises the best of gaming in one place with Samsung Gaming Hub. The all-in-one game streaming discovery platform not only allows players to discover and play their favorite games from Xbox, Google Stadia, Utomik, Amazon Luna, and more but it also allows instant access to streaming services like Spotify and YouTube.

Shop the Odyssey Ark Deal

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Gifts Under $50 to Give This Holiday Season

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

The Best Tech Gifts of 2022: Our Gadget Guide for The Holiday Season

35 Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boyfriend This Holiday Season

10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More

The Best PS5 Accessories to Upgrade Your Gaming Experience

Best Samsung Deals: Save on Galaxy Phones, QLED TVs, Tablets and More

Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals: Save Up to $898 on Laundry Sets