If you spent time on TikTok at all last year, you'll remember the mega-viral craze over one particular piece of drinkware: the Stanley Tumbler. It seemed like every TikToker and their mother owned one of the stainless steel cups, with the hashtag #StanleyTumbler amassing over 340 million views and even a write-up in The New York Times.

The Stanley tumbler is now available in two new mesmerizing shades: Polar Swirl and Rose Quartz Swirl. You can get a 30- or 40-ounce Quencher H.20 Flowstate tumbler in Stanley's latest color releases. Stanley cups sell out super quickly every time the brand releases a new color, so be sure to hurry to get your tumbler today.

How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. With the hottest days of summer around the corner, a Stanley product could encourage you to drink more water.

The Stanley cup is made from 90% recycled material and the three-position lid has a splash-proof straw gripper. Plus, this tumbler is dishwasher-safe and double-walled vacuum-insulated — making it an essential drinking accessory.

Whether you're already a Stanley stan or have yet to try out the brand's viral cups and water bottles, you'll be happy to know that Amazon has select Stanley products in stock now, too. You can stock up on straw-equipped tumblers, vacuum-insulated thermoses, travel mugs and even beer growlers and flasks.

Below, check out more of the best Stanley insulated mugs, cups and bottles to shop now — while supplies last.

Stanley Classic Easy-Pour Growler Amazon Stanley Classic Easy-Pour Growler This growler keeps beer fizzy and cold for up to 24 hours. You can also use it to keep coffee, tea and soup hot for up to 18 hours. $57 Shop Now

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos Amazon Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours. $45 Shop Now

