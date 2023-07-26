As the smell of barbecue and sunscreen begins to give way to the crisp breeze of autumn, a new school year looms just over the horizon. For parents kitting out youngsters for their first big year in middle school or even college students gearing up for another year of lectures (and dorm life), back-to-school shopping season is coming up soon.

It takes more than pencils, notebooks and pocket folders to succeed in school these days. You'll also want to stock up on tech essentials such as laptops, monitors, headphones and more to get you through the year. Best Buy is your one-stop shop for everything tech-related, so you can cut out those dozen shopping trips and bypass ordering from multiple stores.

Shop Best Buy BTS Deals

Whether you’re looking for a sleek new MacBook or a crisp new webcam for Zoom classes, Best Buy has a plethora of back-to-school deals. There's a wide variety of goodies you can snap up to make sure you or your student are more than prepared to hit the ground running this year without breaking the bank.

Below, find tech essentials for heading back to school that you or your student can use this year to help them spruce up their dorm and succeed in class. Find picks at every price point, and save big with sales, refurbished options and hidden gems.

Best Buy Back-to-School Deals

MacBook Pro 13 M2 - 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD Best Buy MacBook Pro 13 M2 - 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD Reliability should be at the top of the list when searching for a school laptop, and nothing matches the latest MacBook in that category. Apple's M2 chip is fast and power-efficient, so you can keep hammering away at those term papers. Security in macOS is top-notch, and you can rely on Find Me to point you in the right direction of any missing laptop. A MacBook is more expensive than an equivalent Windows model, but you get superior build quality, system stability and an excellent Liquid Retina XDR display. $1,299 $1,099 Shop Now

iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB Best Buy iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB The 10th-generation iPad is an incredibly capable machine. At $450, this device is a good compromise between price, screen size and power. It can use the first-gen Apple Pencil, so if you want to take notes by hand or draw, this tablet has you covered. Note, however, that the case and the Apple Pencil must be purchased separately, which adds to the overall price. $449 $399 Shop Now

iPhone 13 Best Buy iPhone 13 The iPhone 13 might be two years old, but the line hasn't really changed much in that time. You'd be hard-pressed to tell the iPhone 13 and 14 apart when it comes to their physical form or performance. So, save a bit of cash and go with the 2021 model. Thanks to Apple's excellent support policy, you won't have to worry about upgrading for a long time. $730 $680 Shop Now

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Best Buy Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods If you're rocking the Apple triumvirate, this Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charging dock will be your everything. With space for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, you can make sure everything is charged up and ready for the school day without reaching for a bundle of tangled wires. A rubberized pad ensures your iPhone will stay put while still remaining in a vertical, easy-to-view position, and there are LED indicator lights that show the charging status of each device at a glance. Though it's marketed toward Apple users, Android devices work just fine on this dock as well. $120 $89 Shop Now

Anker PowerCore III Sense Best Buy Anker PowerCore III Sense With the Anker PowerCore III Sense, you don't have to get caught with a dead phone, headphones or other device, even if you don't have access to a power outlet. This portable battery is rated at 20K mAh, which will charge a typical cellphone around four times. Additionally, the PowerCore III can charge multiple devices at a time from its two USB-A and one USB-C port.

$68 $60 Shop Now

Bose - SoundLink Revolve II Portable Bluetooth Speaker Best Buy Bose - SoundLink Revolve II Portable Bluetooth Speaker If you want to listen to tunes in the Commons, those puny phone speakers aren't going to cut it. This Bose SoundLink Revolve II Portable Bluetooth Speaker can save you with its deep, loud and immersive 360-degree sound. Plus, you can make it all the way through many of your favorite artists' discography with the 13-hour battery life. The SoundLink Revolve II is also water-resistant so you can rock out, rain or shine. $220 $180 Shop Now

Apple Magic Mouse Best Buy Apple Magic Mouse The Magic Mouse hasn't changed in almost a decade, and that's because it's nearly perfect as-is. Hyperbole aside, it works great with Mac products and looks incredibly stylish, despite Apple making the inexplicable decision to mount the Lightning port on the bottom, so you can't charge and use it at the same time. Unlike most mice in this price range, the Magic Mouse isn't flimsy plastic. Instead, it has a solid aluminum chassis that screams quality and fits great alongside your other Apple gear. $80 $68 Shop Now

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Best Buy AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) If you're an Apple aficionado, there are no better earbuds than the AirPods Pro 2. Their noise canceling is unmatched in their segment, and the audio quality is excellent. They instantly pair with your entire Apple ecosystem once you've set them up correctly. That means no touch switching from Mac to iPad to iPhone to Apple Watch. $250 $200 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro If you're an Android user, AirPods won't be your jam. Instead, check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds, which integrate with that OS better. Studio-worthy 360 Audio pumps a powerful sound in a small earbud package. Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation technology will help you stay focused on the digital lecture or dive deeper into your favorite tunes and podcasts. $230 $190 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm Best Buy Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent smartwatch that's worth the splurge. It's much more affordable than the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra and has most of the capabilities of its Titanium-clad sibling. Many go with the Wi-Fi-only version of the Series 8, but college campuses typically have spotty Wi-Fi, so it's smart to have one more cellular connection just in case. $529 Shop Now

Xbox Series S Best Buy Xbox Series S If you want an all-in-one media device, the Xbox Series S is currently the best on the market. Download apps for all your favorite services and play the latest Xbox games for an incredibly low price. It also makes a great companion to the Nintendo Switch.

$300 Shop Now

Logitech - 4K Pro Webcam Best Buy Logitech - 4K Pro Webcam Let's face it: Laptop webcams are terrible. Fortunately, the once almost dormant webcam market has sprung back to life in the wake of the pandemic to release some decent products. The Logitech 4K Pro is about as good as it gets without using a DSLR. It's adjustable and can gently rest on your monitor while in use. $200 $160 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Bose Headphone and Speaker Deals for College

It's Black Friday in July at Samsung — Save Up to $800 on The Frame TV

Best AirPods Deals: Save on Apple Earbuds & Headphones Starting at $99

Grab Apple's AirPods Max for Nearly $100 Off Today

The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, iPads and More

The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones That Cost Less Than AirPods Max