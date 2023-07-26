Tech

The Top Best Buy Back-to-School Deals: Shop Apple, Samsung, Nintendo, Xbox and More

By Brittany Vincent
As the smell of barbecue and sunscreen begins to give way to the crisp breeze of autumn, a new school year looms just over the horizon. For parents kitting out youngsters for their first big year in middle school or even college students gearing up for another year of lectures (and dorm life), back-to-school shopping season is coming up soon. 

It takes more than pencils, notebooks and pocket folders to succeed in school these days. You'll also want to stock up on tech essentials such as laptops, monitors, headphones and more to get you through the year. Best Buy is your one-stop shop for everything tech-related, so you can cut out those dozen shopping trips and bypass ordering from multiple stores. 

Whether you’re looking for a sleek new MacBook or a crisp new webcam for Zoom classes, Best Buy has a plethora of back-to-school deals. There's a wide variety of goodies you can snap up to make sure you or your student are more than prepared to hit the ground running this year without breaking the bank. 

Below, find tech essentials for heading back to school that you or your student can use this year to help them spruce up their dorm and succeed in class. Find picks at every price point, and save big with sales, refurbished options and hidden gems.

Best Buy Back-to-School Deals

MacBook Pro 13 M2 - 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD
MacBook Pro 13 M2
Best Buy
MacBook Pro 13 M2 - 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD

Reliability should be at the top of the list when searching for a school laptop, and nothing matches the latest MacBook in that category. Apple's M2 chip is fast and power-efficient, so you can keep hammering away at those term papers. Security in macOS is top-notch, and you can rely on Find Me to point you in the right direction of any missing laptop. A MacBook is more expensive than an equivalent Windows model, but you get superior build quality, system stability and an excellent Liquid Retina XDR display.

$1,299$1,099
iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB
iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB
Best Buy
iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB

The 10th-generation iPad is an incredibly capable machine. At $450, this device is a good compromise between price, screen size and power. It can use the first-gen Apple Pencil, so if you want to take notes by hand or draw, this tablet has you covered. Note, however, that the case and the Apple Pencil must be purchased separately, which adds to the overall price.

$449$399
iPhone 13
iPhone 13
Best Buy
iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 might be two years old, but the line hasn't really changed much in that time. You'd be hard-pressed to tell the iPhone 13 and 14 apart when it comes to their physical form or performance. So, save a bit of cash and go with the 2021 model. Thanks to Apple's excellent support policy, you won't have to worry about upgrading for a long time.

$730$680
Roku - 40" Class Select Series Full HD Smart RokuTV
Roku - 40" Class Select Series Full HD Smart RokuTV
Best Buy
Roku - 40" Class Select Series Full HD Smart RokuTV

If you want to avoid eyestrain from trying to do everything on a laptop screen, check out this Roku 40-inch Smart TV. As the name suggests, it has Roku functionality built-in, which allows you to download every major streaming service all through an intuitive and user-friendly interface. 

$230$170
Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods
Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods
Best Buy
Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

If you're rocking the Apple triumvirate, this Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charging dock will be your everything. With space for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, you can make sure everything is charged up and ready for the school day without reaching for a bundle of tangled wires. A rubberized pad ensures your iPhone will stay put while still remaining in a vertical, easy-to-view position, and there are LED indicator lights that show the charging status of each device at a glance. Though it's marketed toward Apple users, Android devices work just fine on this dock as well.

$120$89
Anker PowerCore III Sense
Anker PowerCore III Sense
Best Buy
Anker PowerCore III Sense

With the Anker PowerCore III Sense, you don't have to get caught with a dead phone, headphones or other device, even if you don't have access to a power outlet. This portable battery is rated at 20K mAh, which will charge a typical cellphone around four times. Additionally, the PowerCore III can charge multiple devices at a time from its two USB-A and one USB-C port.

$68$60
Bose - SoundLink Revolve II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Bose - SoundLink Revolve II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Best Buy
Bose - SoundLink Revolve II Portable Bluetooth Speaker

If you want to listen to tunes in the Commons, those puny phone speakers aren't going to cut it. This Bose SoundLink Revolve II Portable Bluetooth Speaker can save you with its deep, loud and immersive 360-degree sound. Plus, you can make it all the way through many of your favorite artists' discography with the 13-hour battery life. The SoundLink Revolve II is also water-resistant so you can rock out, rain or shine.

$220$180
Apple Magic Mouse
Apple Magic Mouse
Best Buy
Apple Magic Mouse

The Magic Mouse hasn't changed in almost a decade, and that's because it's nearly perfect as-is. Hyperbole aside, it works great with Mac products and looks incredibly stylish, despite Apple making the inexplicable decision to mount the Lightning port on the bottom, so you can't charge and use it at the same time. Unlike most mice in this price range, the Magic Mouse isn't flimsy plastic. Instead, it has a solid aluminum chassis that screams quality and fits great alongside your other Apple gear.

$80$68
AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Best Buy
AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

If you're an Apple aficionado, there are no better earbuds than the AirPods Pro 2. Their noise canceling is unmatched in their segment, and the audio quality is excellent. They instantly pair with your entire Apple ecosystem once you've set them up correctly. That means no touch switching from Mac to iPad to iPhone to Apple Watch. 

$250$200
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Samsung Buds2 Pro
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

If you're an Android user, AirPods won't be your jam. Instead, check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds, which integrate with that OS better. Studio-worthy 360 Audio pumps a powerful sound in a small earbud package. Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation technology will help you stay focused on the digital lecture or dive deeper into your favorite tunes and podcasts. 

$230$190
Samsung - Odyssey G51C 32" LED QHD FreeSync Premium Gaming Monitor with HDR10
Samsung - Odyssey G51C 32" LED QHD FreeSync Premium Gaming Monitor with HDR10
Best Buy
Samsung - Odyssey G51C 32" LED QHD FreeSync Premium Gaming Monitor with HDR10

It doesn't matter how good of a laptop screen you have, a secondary monitor is a must-have if you plan on spending long nights researching and writing papers. Fortunately, there are some great displays, like the Samsung Odyssey G51C, that are a perfect complement to your laptop's built-in screen. The G51C features a 32-inch QHD HDR10-capable panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync. These great specs make it a great companion for game consoles and academics.

$400$230
PNY - 16GB Attaché 4 Type A USB 2.0 Flash Drive 5-Pack
PNY - 16GB Attaché 4 Type A USB 2.0 Flash Drive 5-Pack
Best Buy
PNY - 16GB Attaché 4 Type A USB 2.0 Flash Drive 5-Pack

Even in today's cloud-based world, you'll need a flash drive every once in a while. However, when dealing with a campus full of forgetful professors and sticky-fingered students, you'll want to go with quantity over quality regarding USB storage. Fortunately, these PNY USB 2.0 drives are cheap yet reliable. You can count on them to store what you need, and it won't hurt nearly as bad if they go missing. 

$30$16
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm
Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm

The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent smartwatch that's worth the splurge. It's much more affordable than the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra and has most of the capabilities of its Titanium-clad sibling. Many go with the Wi-Fi-only version of the Series 8, but college campuses typically have spotty Wi-Fi, so it's smart to have one more cellular connection just in case. 

$529
Nintendo - Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Switch – OLED Model
Nintendo - Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Switch – OLED Model
Best Buy
Nintendo - Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Switch – OLED Model

The Nintendo Switch is the perfect game console for students on the go. Enjoy hundreds of excellent titles from anywhere in the world, and a tap of the power button puts the Switch on standby so you can pick things up later. The OLED version of the console is an improvement over the original in many ways, with the biggest being the absolutely gorgeous, vivid screen. 

$350$320
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S
Best Buy
Xbox Series S

If you want an all-in-one media device, the Xbox Series S is currently the best on the market. Download apps for all your favorite services and play the latest Xbox games for an incredibly low price. It also makes a great companion to the Nintendo Switch. 

$300
Logitech - 4K Pro Webcam
Logitech - 4K Pro Webcam
Best Buy
Logitech - 4K Pro Webcam

Let's face it: Laptop webcams are terrible. Fortunately, the once almost dormant webcam market has sprung back to life in the wake of the pandemic to release some decent products. The Logitech 4K Pro is about as good as it gets without using a DSLR. It's adjustable and can gently rest on your monitor while in use.

$200$160

