The Top Veterans Day Deals to Shop This Week

Veterans Day is Nov. 11. The U.S. holiday recognizes and remembers all U.S. war veterans just before Thanksgiving and Christmas.

One of the ways you can thank a hero is by giving them a gift to say thank you. Luckily, November is a great month to go shopping. Retailers are offering tons of early Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday sales and now Veterans Day deals.

No matter if you're shopping for the holidays for the veterans on your list or giving a gift to a family member or a friend to thank them for their service, there is a deal out there for you.

But what should you gift? We've already done the looking for you. We've found some of the best Veterans Day deals and sales happening right now. When you shop during Veterans Day you can score savings at your favorite retailers including Macy's, Sketchers, Coach and more.

So while you're doing your early Black Friday shopping, don't forget to buy a little something to say thank you to the vets in your life. Check out all these Veterans Day deals.

Here's a list of some of the retailers we found with noteworthy sales this weekend.

Adidas: Save 25% off everything with the code BIGDEAL, now through Nov. 11.

Skechers: Save 25% on select items from Nov. 11 through Nov. 14

Macy's: Get 20% off storewide Nov. 10 through Nov. 12

Reebok: Save 60% off on select items when you checkout with the code SINGLE, now through Nov. 11.

Under Armour: Save an extra 40% off from the Under Armour outlet when you shop Nov. 11.

Coach: Receive 25% on the entire Beat collection now through Nov. 13 when you use the code BEAT25.

Cani Wellness: Get 20% off your order when you use the code VETERAN only on Nov. 11.

Bed Bath & Beyond: The home store is offering 25% off entire purchases to all military and veterans from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14.

Now that you've heard about the deals, see what's on sale. Shop our top picks from all the Veterans Day deals and sales below.

Battle Brothers Shaving Co. Battle Brothers Shaving Co. Battle Brothers Shaving Co. This veteran-owned shaving company is having a deal on their shavings bundles. They have a variety of bundles on sale, ranging from 10 to 20% off including on their trio of shaving soaps, shaving kits and scented soap and beard oils. $50 $45 Buy Now

Pre-Black Friday Amazon Gift Card Deal Amazon Pre-Black Friday Amazon Gift Card Deal Gift cards are almost as good as cash, which is what makes this deal so exciting: Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards. BUY $50 OF GIFT CARDS, GET A $10 CREDIT Buy Now

The Happiness Project The Happiness Project The Happiness Project The Happiness Project is a wellness company that provides customized tools for lifelong learners. Their new collection of happiness tools, including journals, habit trackers, and a happiness tackle box, are discounted right now. Shoppers automatically receive 10% off on orders over $50, free shipping on orders over $75 and 20% off on orders of $100 or more. Plus, return customers can use the promo code GIVEHAPPIER for 15% off all orders. $25 Buy Now

FlexSeries Grooming Kit Freedom Grooming FlexSeries Grooming Kit On Nov. 11 you can save 30% off site-wide with code HERO2021. That means you can score the FlexSeries grooming kit for about $25 off the regular listed price. This shaver is ideal for sensitive skin and features a five head rotary blade, precision clipper, pre-shave massager, ear and nose trimmer and extra accessories. $80 $70 Buy Now

