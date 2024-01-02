As 2024 is just getting started, we can always count on year-end sales to get our closets ready for anything the new year has in store. If you're looking to add some affordable designer finds to your wardrobe, one of Tory Burch's biggest sales of the year is happening right now.

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is back until Monday, January 8, taking an extra 25% off everything in Tory Burch's sale section. With double discounts, you can score designer deals as much as 70% off. This sale event is the perfect opportunity to save big on some fresh new clothing, shoes and accessories for the new year.

Beloved by celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Julianne Moore, Tory Burch is known for colorful, classic styles that are both timeless and versatile. Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale only happens twice a year, so now's the time to save on best-selling items for a fraction of the original price.

Before your favorite styles sell out, give your wardrobe a well-deserved refresh with the best deals from the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale. Check out the top Tory Burch finds to shop this week.

Best Tory Burch Handbag Deals

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale includes all kinds of marked-down totes, bucket bags, crossbody bags and more purses to refresh your collection for the new year.

Kira Tote Bag Tory Burch Kira Tote Bag For the ultra-organized, the interior of this Kira Tote Bag has three compartments — including a center zip pocket. $548 $285 Shop Now

Exclusive Leather Bucket Bag Tory Burch Exclusive Leather Bucket Bag Meticulously crafted in fine leather that ages beautifully, this bucket bag is lined in soft microsuede and has both an interior pocket and exterior sleeve for organization. $448 $232 Shop Now

Mini Ella Patent Shearling Tote Tory Burch Mini Ella Patent Shearling Tote Designed to hold just the necessities, the Mini Ella Tote is a versatile essential in patent leather lined in cozy shearling. It has a secure zip closure, two top handles, and a removable crossbody strap. $348 $180 Shop Now

Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals

From the iconic Miller Cloud sandals to ballet flats and winter boots, we've found the best Tory Burch footwear that is majorly marked down right now.

Miller Cloud Shearling Sandals Tory Burch Miller Cloud Shearling Sandals Comfort is considered in every detail of Tory Burch's new addition to the iconic Miller Cloud collection. Now lined in cozy shearling, the sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style. $268 $82 Shop Now

Minnie Travel Ballet Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet The Minnie Travel Ballet is flexible and lightweight, defined by its unique ability to bend in half. Easily carry this ultra-comfortable flat in a tote or handbag. $228 $105 Shop Now

