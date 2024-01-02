Sales & Deals

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale Is Here — Shop the Best Deals on Iconic Handbags, Shoes and More

Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale 2024
Tory Burch
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 12:27 PM PST, January 2, 2024

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale features double discounts on designer handbags, shoes, clothes and accessories.

As 2024 is just getting started, we can always count on year-end sales to get our closets ready for anything the new year has in store. If you're looking to add some affordable designer finds to your wardrobe, one of Tory Burch's biggest sales of the year is happening right now.

Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is back until Monday, January 8, taking an extra 25% off everything in Tory Burch's sale section. With double discounts, you can score designer deals as much as 70% off. This sale event is the perfect opportunity to save big on some fresh new clothing, shoes and accessories for the new year.

Beloved by celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Julianne Moore, Tory Burch is known for colorful, classic styles that are both timeless and versatile. Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale only happens twice a year, so now's the time to save on best-selling items for a fraction of the original price.

Before your favorite styles sell out, give your wardrobe a well-deserved refresh with the best deals from the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale. Check out the top Tory Burch finds to shop this week.

 Best Tory Burch Handbag Deals

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale includes all kinds of marked-down totes, bucket bags, crossbody bags and more purses to refresh your collection for the new year.

Kira Tote Bag

Kira Tote Bag
Tory Burch

Kira Tote Bag

For the ultra-organized, the interior of this Kira Tote Bag has three compartments — including a center zip pocket.

$548 $285

Exclusive Leather Bucket Bag

Exclusive Leather Bucket Bag
Tory Burch

Exclusive Leather Bucket Bag

Meticulously crafted in fine leather that ages beautifully, this bucket bag is lined in soft microsuede and has both an interior pocket and exterior sleeve for organization.

$448 $232

Mini Ella Patent Shearling Tote

Mini Ella Patent Shearling Tote
Tory Burch

Mini Ella Patent Shearling Tote

Designed to hold just the necessities, the Mini Ella Tote is a versatile essential in patent leather lined in cozy shearling. It has a secure zip closure, two top handles, and a removable crossbody strap.

$348 $180

Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag

Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch

Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag

You'll want to add this charming chevron quilted bag to your cart before it sells out.

$548 $262

Ella Chain Soft Tote

Ella Chain Soft Tote
Tory Burch

Ella Chain Soft Tote

Ideal for every day, the instantly recognizable tote has a roomy interior for all the essentials, including a laptop. 

$348 $225

Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals

From the iconic Miller Cloud sandals to ballet flats and winter boots, we've found the best Tory Burch footwear that is majorly marked down right now.

Miller Cloud Shearling Sandals

Miller Cloud Shearling Sandals
Tory Burch

Miller Cloud Shearling Sandals

Comfort is considered in every detail of Tory Burch's new addition to the iconic Miller Cloud collection. Now lined in cozy shearling, the sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style.

$268 $82

Tory Burch Eleanor Jelly Slide

Tory Burch Eleanor Jelly Slide
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Eleanor Jelly Slide

Perfect for channeling Barbie by the pool, the Eleanor Jelly Slide is an elevated take on a water-resistant sandal.

$198 $75

Minnie Travel Ballet

Minnie Travel Ballet
Tory Burch

Minnie Travel Ballet

The Minnie Travel Ballet is flexible and lightweight, defined by its unique ability to bend in half. Easily carry this ultra-comfortable flat in a tote or handbag.

$228 $105

