The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Gift Guide

By Leah Goth
Bravo/Getty Images

If you (like us) are one of the millions of people around the world who tune into Bravo or stream Peacock for one of the many Real Housewives franchises, then consider this the gift guide of your dreams -- complete with items that are inspired by the hit reality franchise, including games, wine glasses and even candles. 

From The Real Housewives of New Jersey andThe Real Housewives of New York City all the way over to the west coast ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we have found the best and most brilliant gifts for the shows’ most die-hard fans. Some of the products we picked are favorites of the bickering, bantering and beautiful ladies, while others are from their very own lifestyle brands. You might have trouble picking just one gift, so we suggest curating a Real Housewives inspired basket with multiple products.

Get your shop on with our ultimate Real Housewives gift guide. And browse some of our other top picks for celeb-loved goodies.

Jill Zarin’s Mask Bag Bundle
Mask Bundle
Jill Zarin
Jill Zarin’s Mask Bag Bundle
"My daughter and I founded Jill & Ally masks with a buy one, give one program. So far we have donated over 50,000 reusable masks to frontline and essential workers around the country." Jill Zarin, one of the OG housewives from RHONY tells ET about her mask bag bundle, which includes three washable masks and mask chains as well as a chic little bag to keep them in.
$59 AT AMAZON
Cameo with your favorite Real Housewife
Real Housewives of Atlanta
NBC Universal
Cameo with your favorite Real Housewife
Do you have a favorite cast member? If yes, then seriously, how can you top a personalized video message? Lisa Vanderpump, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Leah McSweeny are just a few of the foxy ladies from the franchise who are on the platform Cameo, who will record a custom message — with their trademark catchphrases and all.
Sobel Skin RX Retinol Complex
Sobel Skin RX Retinol Complex
Sephora
Sobel Skin RX Retinol Complex
Howard Sobel, MD is the unofficial dermatologist of the Real Housewives of New York, helping Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Dorina Medley and Sonja Morgan keep their skin glowing. 
$105 AT SEPHORA
HelloFresh Meal Delivery Service
Hello Fresh Box
Hello Fresh
HelloFresh Meal Delivery Service
With HelloFresh, you can give the gift of getting to cook outside of your comfort zone. When Real Housewives Teresa Guidice, Melissa Gorga, Caroline Manzo, Kathy Wakile, Lauren Manzo and Jill Zarin aren’t dining out at 5-star establishments, you can find them at home whipping up these fresh and fast meals at home.
A Saint Candle of Your Favorite Real Housewife
Real Housewives candles
saintcelebrity/Etsy
A Saint Candle of Your Favorite Real Housewife
These adorable Etsy finds are a fun way to keep your favorite Housewife close. Available in all the most popular ladies.
$16 AT ETSY
Remedy Organics Reset Cleanse
Remedy Organics Reset Program
Amazon
Remedy Organics Reset Cleanse
Bethenny Frankel is a fan of Remedy Organics plant-based wellness shakes, recently posting about the brand on TikTok. This three day program offers 18 of the brand’s wellness shakes and 12 new Immunity+ wellness shots, packed with ingredients such lion’s mane mushroom, ashwagandha, turmeric, camu camu, elderberry, hemp seeds, MCT oil and more.
$130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Customizable Real Housewives Stemless Glass
RH Glass
Amazon
Customizable Real Housewives Stemless Glass
With these fun, customizable stemless glasses, you can be a Real Housewife -- or at least feel like one -- wherever you go.
$17 AT AMAZON
Skinnygirl Coffee Pods
Skinnygirl Coffee
Amazon
Skinnygirl Coffee Pods
If you know someone who is a coffee drinker and a Real Housewives of New York fan, then these new coffee pods from Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl brand will have them starting every day on a high note.
$11 AT AMAZON
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cutting Board
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cutting Board
Amazon
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cutting Board
Straight from the Bravo store, this cutting board shaped like the state of California will come in handy while streaming the show from the kitchen.
$35 AT AMAZON
Real Housewives Wine Glasses (Set of 2)
Real Housewives Wine Glasses
Amazon
Real Housewives Wine Glasses (Set of 2)
Another favorite straight from the Bravo store, this set of wine glasses is perfect for a Real Housewives viewing party with the BFFs — and pairs perfectly with all the Real Housewives franchises.
$35 AT AMAZON
Hard Night Good Morning Age-Defying Collagen Boosting Luxe Cream
Hard Night Good Morning Age-Defying Collagen Boosting Luxe Cream
Amazon
Hard Night Good Morning Age-Defying Collagen Boosting Luxe Cream
Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons recommends this collagen boosting cream from her own Hard Night Good Morning line. “This cream works wonders with restoring skin's youth and adding radiance." she tells ET.
$46 AT AMAZON
Brazilian Bum Cream
Brazilian Bum Cream
Amazon
Brazilian Bum Cream
In 2018, Teresa Guidice revealed to Glamour that this cult beauty product, promising to firm any bum, is part of her $22,000-plus regiment. Backside benefits aside, it will make anyone feel like they're vacationing in the tropics.
$45 AT AMAZON
A Hulu Gift Card
Hulu logo
Hulu
A Hulu Gift Card
The ultimate gift for any Real Housewives fan is access to all the show’s episodes. A giftcard to Hulu gives someone the means to watch their favorite ladies, anytime, anyplace. This gift also pairs well with any of the others on our list.
$25 AT AMAZON
The Best of Housewives Coloring Book
The Best of Housewives Coloring Book
Etsy/ShopHelloHarlot
The Best of Housewives Coloring Book
Fact: Adult coloring books have been found to be helpful in stress reduction. These illustrations of the Real Housewives will definitely keep anyone entertained.
$16 AT ETSY
Kathy Wakile’s Delish Indulge Cannoli Kit
Indulge Mini Cannolis - 24 Pack
Goldbelly
Kathy Wakile’s Delish Indulge Cannoli Kit
Goldbelly brings deliciousness from across the country into your home. And what better way to treat the Real Housewives lover in your world than with Kathy Wakile’s cannoli kit? The Italian delicacy, straight from New Jersey includes 24 of the treats.
$49 AT GOLDBELLY
Sonja Morgan’s Holographic Zero Privacy Bag
Holographic Zero Privacy Bag
Amazon
Sonja Morgan’s Holographic Zero Privacy Bag
While many of the handbags worn by Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan may be out of your budget, this MUMI Zero Privacy Purse has been one of her go-tos on the show.
$34 AT AMAZON
Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget by Margaret Josephs
Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget By Margaret Josephs
Amazon
Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget by Margaret Josephs
This book is basically a cross between a memoir and an entrepreneurial manifesto, courtesy of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs.
$20 AT AMAZON
Vanderpump Rosé
Vanderpump Rosé
Drizly
Vanderpump Rosé
A perfect pairing with some Real Housewives wine glasses, Lisa Vanderpump’s trademark rosé will have her dining at one of the Beverly Hills’ restaraunteur’s posh eateries in spirit.
$20 AT DRIZLY

