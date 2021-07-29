The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Gift Guide

If you (like us) are one of the millions of people around the world who tune into Bravo or stream Peacock for one of the many Real Housewives franchises, then consider this the gift guide of your dreams -- complete with items that are inspired by the hit reality franchise, including games, wine glasses and even candles.

From The Real Housewives of New Jersey andThe Real Housewives of New York City all the way over to the west coast ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we have found the best and most brilliant gifts for the shows’ most die-hard fans. Some of the products we picked are favorites of the bickering, bantering and beautiful ladies, while others are from their very own lifestyle brands. You might have trouble picking just one gift, so we suggest curating a Real Housewives inspired basket with multiple products.

Get your shop on with our ultimate Real Housewives gift guide. And browse some of our other top picks for celeb-loved goodies.

Jill Zarin’s Mask Bag Bundle Jill Zarin Jill Zarin’s Mask Bag Bundle "My daughter and I founded Jill & Ally masks with a buy one, give one program. So far we have donated over 50,000 reusable masks to frontline and essential workers around the country." Jill Zarin, one of the OG housewives from RHONY tells ET about her mask bag bundle, which includes three washable masks and mask chains as well as a chic little bag to keep them in. $59 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Cameo with your favorite Real Housewife NBC Universal Cameo with your favorite Real Housewife Do you have a favorite cast member? If yes, then seriously, how can you top a personalized video message? Lisa Vanderpump, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Leah McSweeny are just a few of the foxy ladies from the franchise who are on the platform Cameo, who will record a custom message — with their trademark catchphrases and all. Buy Now

HelloFresh Meal Delivery Service Hello Fresh HelloFresh Meal Delivery Service With HelloFresh, you can give the gift of getting to cook outside of your comfort zone. When Real Housewives Teresa Guidice, Melissa Gorga, Caroline Manzo, Kathy Wakile, Lauren Manzo and Jill Zarin aren’t dining out at 5-star establishments, you can find them at home whipping up these fresh and fast meals at home. Buy Now

Remedy Organics Reset Cleanse Amazon Remedy Organics Reset Cleanse Bethenny Frankel is a fan of Remedy Organics plant-based wellness shakes, recently posting about the brand on TikTok. This three day program offers 18 of the brand’s wellness shakes and 12 new Immunity+ wellness shots, packed with ingredients such lion’s mane mushroom, ashwagandha, turmeric, camu camu, elderberry, hemp seeds, MCT oil and more. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Skinnygirl Coffee Pods Amazon Skinnygirl Coffee Pods If you know someone who is a coffee drinker and a Real Housewives of New York fan, then these new coffee pods from Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl brand will have them starting every day on a high note. $11 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Brazilian Bum Cream Amazon Brazilian Bum Cream In 2018, Teresa Guidice revealed to Glamour that this cult beauty product, promising to firm any bum, is part of her $22,000-plus regiment. Backside benefits aside, it will make anyone feel like they're vacationing in the tropics. $45 AT AMAZON Buy Now

A Hulu Gift Card Hulu A Hulu Gift Card The ultimate gift for any Real Housewives fan is access to all the show’s episodes. A giftcard to Hulu gives someone the means to watch their favorite ladies, anytime, anyplace. This gift also pairs well with any of the others on our list. $25 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Kathy Wakile’s Delish Indulge Cannoli Kit Goldbelly Kathy Wakile’s Delish Indulge Cannoli Kit Goldbelly brings deliciousness from across the country into your home. And what better way to treat the Real Housewives lover in your world than with Kathy Wakile’s cannoli kit? The Italian delicacy, straight from New Jersey includes 24 of the treats. $49 AT GOLDBELLY Buy Now

Vanderpump Rosé Drizly Vanderpump Rosé A perfect pairing with some Real Housewives wine glasses, Lisa Vanderpump’s trademark rosé will have her dining at one of the Beverly Hills’ restaraunteur’s posh eateries in spirit. $20 AT DRIZLY Buy Now

