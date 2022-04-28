The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Gift Guide for Mother's Day
If the mom in your life (like us) is one of the millions of people around the world who tune into Bravo or stream Peacock for one of the many Real Housewives franchises, then consider this the Mother's Day gift guide of your dreams. Make Mom's day even more special with any of the ladies' own products or everyday faves, as well as tons of clever items inspired by the hit reality franchise.
From The Real Housewives of New Jersey andThe Real Housewives of New York City all the way over to the west coast ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we have found the best and most brilliant gifts to gift Mom this Mother's Day. If she's a die-hard fan, she'll love the wide array of products we've found, inspired by the bickering, bantering and beautiful ladies of Bravo. You might have trouble picking just one gift, so we suggest curating a Real Housewives-inspired basket with multiple products.
Or, you could simplify your gifting process altogether and give your mom, wife, aunt or anyone else who's a Housewives enthusiast in your life a subscription to Peacock. The streaming service now plays host to past episodes of the Real Housewives franchise and is the destination for new premieres (we are holding our breath waiting for the return of The Real Housewives of Atlanta this Sunday, May 1!). Sign up for Peacock below to get Mom's binge-watching started!
Ahead, get your shop on with our ultimate Real Housewives Mother's Day gift guide.
Mom will want to cuddle up immediately in this fuzzy loungewear set, recommended by RHOA star Porsha Williams in her Amazon live haul.
Morning coffee will taste so much better when it's coming from this kitschy Dorinda Medley-inspired art, perfect for anyone wanting a more unique Mother's Day gift.
Help protect Mom's face from the sun this summer with this funky camo baseball cap, similar to Robyn Dixon's Embellished hat line.
Give mom that Beverly Hills Housewive glow with this incredible bronzer used and loved by Dorit Kemsley to achieve the ultimate snatched contour.
If the mom in your life envies Lisa Rinna's lips, get one step closer with this liner and matte lipstick set.
Grab Mom this official Real Housewives branded makeup bag, and fill it with housewife-approved skin and makeup products (like the L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara, Original Beautyblender and Amazing Cosmetics Hydrate Concealer Stick all favored by Kyle Richards) for a fun Mother's Day treat.
Make an evening of it with this Skinnygirl Cocktail recipe book from RHONY original cast member Bethenny Frankel, and concoct any of the delicious drinks without feeling any guilt.
Sit back, sip on something sweet and unwind with your favorite Real Housewives with this delivery box of wine, specially customized to your tastes.
Get mom's skin glowing with this retinol serum from Howard Sobel, MD, the unofficial dermatologist of the Real Housewives of New York who helps Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Dorina Medley and Sonja Morgan.
Everyone needs a pair of over the knee, black synthetic boots. This style is a particular favorite of Porsha Williams.
Let the power of Lisa V answer all Mom's prayers with this prayer candle of her favorite housewife.
Bethenny Frankel is a fan of Remedy Organics plant-based wellness shakes, recently posting about the brand on TikTok. This three day program offers 18 of the brand’s wellness shakes and 12 new Immunity+ wellness shots, packed with ingredients such lion’s mane mushroom, ashwagandha, turmeric, camu camu, elderberry, hemp seeds, MCT oil and more.
Straight from the Bravo store, this cutting board shaped like the state of California will come in handy while Mom streams the show from the kitchen.
This branded set of wine glasses is perfect for a Real Housewives viewing party (and join Mom in watching the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Mother's Day for an extra gift).
Mom will die for this collagen boosting cream, recommended by The Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons from her own Hard Night Good Morning line.
In 2018, Teresa Guidice revealed to Glamour that this cult beauty product, promising to firm any bum, is part of her $22,000-plus regiment. Backside benefits aside, it will make anyone feel like they're vacationing in the tropics.
Fact: Adult coloring books have been found to be helpful in stress reduction. These illustrations of the Real Housewives will definitely keep any Mom entertained.
Goldbelly brings deliciousness from across the country into your home, so you can show up to Mother's Day brunch with 24 delicious cannolis from Real Housewives' Kathy Wakile, hand made in New Jersey.
While many of the handbags worn by Real Housewives stars may be out of your budget, this MUMI Zero Privacy Purse (favored by RHONY's Sonja Morgan) is totally within budget, and totally perfect for Mom.
If all other gifts fail, Cameo is here for you. Get Mom a personalized video message from her favorite cast member for a Mother's Day she'll never forget.Lisa Vanderpump, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Leah McSweeny are just a few of the foxy ladies from the franchise who are on the platform Cameo, who will record a custom message — with their trademark catchphrases and all.
Let Mom watch the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta this Sunday, May 1 and the rest of the addicting franchise on Peacock.
