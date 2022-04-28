The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Gift Guide for Mother's Day

If the mom in your life (like us) is one of the millions of people around the world who tune into Bravo or stream Peacock for one of the many Real Housewives franchises, then consider this the Mother's Day gift guide of your dreams. Make Mom's day even more special with any of the ladies' own products or everyday faves, as well as tons of clever items inspired by the hit reality franchise.

From The Real Housewives of New Jersey andThe Real Housewives of New York City all the way over to the west coast ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we have found the best and most brilliant gifts to gift Mom this Mother's Day. If she's a die-hard fan, she'll love the wide array of products we've found, inspired by the bickering, bantering and beautiful ladies of Bravo. You might have trouble picking just one gift, so we suggest curating a Real Housewives-inspired basket with multiple products.

Or, you could simplify your gifting process altogether and give your mom, wife, aunt or anyone else who's a Housewives enthusiast in your life a subscription to Peacock. The streaming service now plays host to past episodes of the Real Housewives franchise and is the destination for new premieres (we are holding our breath waiting for the return of The Real Housewives of Atlanta this Sunday, May 1!). Sign up for Peacock below to get Mom's binge-watching started!

Sign Up Now

Ahead, get your shop on with our ultimate Real Housewives Mother's Day gift guide.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer Nordstrom Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer Give mom that Beverly Hills Housewive glow with this incredible bronzer used and loved by Dorit Kemsley to achieve the ultimate snatched contour. $56 Buy Now

Real Housewife Essentials Makeup Bag Amazon Real Housewife Essentials Makeup Bag Grab Mom this official Real Housewives branded makeup bag, and fill it with housewife-approved skin and makeup products (like the L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara, Original Beautyblender and Amazing Cosmetics Hydrate Concealer Stick all favored by Kyle Richards) for a fun Mother's Day treat. $13 Buy Now

Remedy Organics Reset Cleanse Amazon Remedy Organics Reset Cleanse Bethenny Frankel is a fan of Remedy Organics plant-based wellness shakes, recently posting about the brand on TikTok. This three day program offers 18 of the brand’s wellness shakes and 12 new Immunity+ wellness shots, packed with ingredients such lion’s mane mushroom, ashwagandha, turmeric, camu camu, elderberry, hemp seeds, MCT oil and more. $130 Buy Now

Brazilian Bum Cream Amazon Brazilian Bum Cream In 2018, Teresa Guidice revealed to Glamour that this cult beauty product, promising to firm any bum, is part of her $22,000-plus regiment. Backside benefits aside, it will make anyone feel like they're vacationing in the tropics. $48 Buy Now

Peacock Bravo Peacock Let Mom watch the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta this Sunday, May 1 and the rest of the addicting franchise on Peacock. $5 AND UP PER MONTH Buy Now

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle-Approved Beauty Products to Gift for Mother's Day 2022

Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon

Celeb-Approved Mother's Day Gift Ideas From Amazon

The 'RHONJ' Season 12 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Eye Patches Are on Sale at Amazon

Kyle Richards Shares Her Spring Fashion Favorites from Amazon