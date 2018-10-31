The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7 Trailer Is Here!

Just raise your glasses high, ‘cause Vanderpump Rules is finally back!

The SUR-vers return for season seven this winter and, as expected, they’re bringing the drama. The just-released trailer is packed with f**king birthdays, “Good as Gold” sing-alongs, tears, tantrums… and one seemingly drunken fall.

The season looks like it’ll start off on a high note with the celebration of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s long-awaited engagement… but the glee doesn’t last long, as the friend group starts to unravel. Most of the drama seems to circulate around DJ James Kennedy and his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, who gets into screaming matches with both Lala Kent and Kristen Doute, who any devoted Pump Rules viewer knows you do not cross. Ever.

All of our favorite couples also seem to be on relationship roller coaster rides. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix get heated over her past dating history, which apparently involves a romance with a woman. Then, the honeymoon appears to be over for Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, who will rehash their series-long feud of arguing over whether Tom needs permission to do whatever he wants; and Stassi Schroeder puts her relatively new relationship with Beau Clark on display for the world to see… and it’s going to be a lot to see. At one point in the trailer, Beau tells Stassi, “It’s like you d**k-punched my heart.”

Check out the full first-look here:

Other highlights include Ariana and Stassi finally joining forces for an ice queen-themed joint birthday party; the launch of Lisa Vanderpump’s business venture, Tom Tom, with the Toms, Schwartz and Sandoval; Billie Lee and Lala getting into a screaming match; and, seemingly, James once again getting let go from SUR. Oh, and Kristen falling down.

Lala so elegantly sums up the moment with a, “That was so trashy.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on Monday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

