The Viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler Is Back In Stock Right Now — And Available In New Matte Colors
If you were on TikTok at all last year, you'll remember the mega-viral craze over one particular piece of drinkware: the Stanley tumbler. It seemed like every TikToker and their mother owned one of the stainless steel cups, with a hashtag #StanleyTumbler amassing over 34 million views and even a write-up in the The New York Times.
Due to the Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler being an internet favorite, it regularly sells out within hours, if not minutes, of restocks. However, Stanley just restocked the Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in several colors, including new matte shades. Two of the first new colorways of 2023, Rose Quartz Glow and Black Glow, are in stock now. Ahead, shop the Stanley cups before they're gone.
Whether you're commuting, working out, or taking a day trip — you’ll want this Stanley tumbler by your side. Thanks to Stanley’s vacuum insulation, your water will stay ice-cold, hour after hour.
The matte version of the 40-ounce Stanley cup is also available in four different colors.
How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. If your New Years' resolution is to drink more water, a Stanley product is bound to encourage your daily H2O intake.
Whether you're already a Stanley stan or have yet to try out the brand's viral cups and water bottles, you'll be happy to know that Amazon has select Stanley products in stock now, too. You can stock up on straw-equipped tumblers, vacuum-insulated thermoses, travel mugs and even beer growlers and flasks.
Below, check out more of the best Stanley insulated mugs, cups and bottles to shop now — while supplies last.
If you're looking for the classic Stanley style with a straw, this insulated tumbler features a leakproof lid and comes in plenty of colors.
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.
Keep your iced coffee, water or even beer ice-cold with this pint-sized glass with a lid and built-in bottle opener.
One of the best features of this insulated tumbler is that all of its components are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Take 40% off this growler that keeps beer fizzy and cold for up to 24 hours. You can also use it to keep coffee, tea and soup hot for up to 18 hours.
This insulated mug will keep your coffee warm wherever you go, from the campsite to the office.
An especially great gift for hikers and campers, this thermal water bottle is practically indestructible.
