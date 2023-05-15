It's Blake Shelton's last season on The Voice -- and he's hoping to go out with a big win!

The country star got one step closer to his 10th Voice victory on Monday, as his last-ever country singer, 19-year-old Grace West, took the stage with a powerful rendition of "'Til I Can Make It On My Own" by Tammy Wynette, a first for the show.

"Unbelievable," Blake praised. "There's a reason that no one's ever done that song on this show. You can't do it! but you just did it... you are absolutely the real deal."

Niall Horan agreed, calling Grace "one of my favorite voices on this show, without a doubt."

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for Blake's final season.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

The Voice's two-part finale airs Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

