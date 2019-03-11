'The Voice' Hopeful Stages an Epic Proposal in Front of the Coaches!

The Voice hopeful Denton Arnell went home an engaged man after Monday's show!

The Chicago native joined Team John Legend after his rendition of Drake's "Hold On, We're Going Home" during the latest round of auditions, and then popped the question to his girlfriend, Tiffany, who was waiting in the wings.

“Denton, welcome to Team Legend,” Arnell's coach said after turning his chair. “Your tone is wonderful. You took a song that could have been a lot less exciting, but I think you were really creative with the melody and made it your own, and I’m excited to have you on my team, brother.”

“Is it OK if I just share this moment with my girlfriend?” Arnell asked, before bringing Tiffany out on stage with him. The pair have been dating for three years, he said, after meeting at church. “Being that [Legend] gave me a yes, I wanted to see if Tiffany would give me a yes.”

The pair's big moment didn't quite go off without a hitch -- they accidentally bumped heads as Arnell was kneeling down with his ring! -- but both looked ecstatic as the coaches and crowd gave them a standing ovation. See the sweet proposal in the video above!

Of course, it wouldn't be The Voice without some good old-fashioned ribbing between the coaches. During one break, Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson were caught gossiping about Adam Levine -- specifically, how much time he takes to pitch himself to future members of Team Adam -- but it was all in good fun, of course.

"You have to understand, it comes from a place of love," Legend teased. "He just loves himself so much."

The other Coaches are teasing @AdamLevine but it's out of love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mXf7A9NXfs — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 12, 2019

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.

