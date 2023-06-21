'The Voice' Introduces a Double Coaches Chair Coming in 2024
Blake Shelton Reacts to Reba McEntire Replacing Him on 'The Voic…
Peta Murgatroyd Gives Birth to Second Child With Maks Chmerkovsk…
Morgan Wallen's Son Hospitalized After His Mom's Dog Bites Him
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to John Corbett's Return as Aiden and Dishes …
Kimora Lee Simmons Breaks Down in Tears Over Russell Simmons’ Al…
Sylvester Stallone Reacts to Adele Buying His Mansion and Keepin…
Morgan Wallen Opens Up About Bringing His Son on Tour and If He’…
Titanic Submersible Vessel Goes Missing: Everything We Know
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Debuts New Chest Tattoo
Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump in New Pics
Why Sarah Jessica Parker Is 'Thrilled' About Kim Cattrall 'And J…
Sylvester Stallone Writes Breakup Text Messages for His Daughter…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Treat Williams' Motorcycle Crash Witness Says He Was Thrown 15 F…
Priscilla Presley’s Request to Be Buried Next to Elvis Denied
Why Kristin Davis Addressed Age-Shaming Comments About Cosmetic …
Rumer Willis Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard T…
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Won't Move Out of Their…
The Voice is preparing for some big changes in the coming seasons!
The NBC singing competition is already gearing up for its first season without longtime coach Blake Shelton, but on Wednesday, the show revealed an even bigger surprise.
"Incoming: 2024 Coaches !!! double chair!!! epic lineup!!! stay tuned!!!" read an announcement on the show's social media pages.
The coaches lineup for this fall's season 24 has already been set -- Reba McEntire will be taking over Blake's spinning chair, alongside returning coaches Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani and John Legend -- which means that the double chair will likely make its debut in the show's 25th season, set to premiere in 2024.
But which famous musical duo will fill The Voice's first-ever double seat?
ET spoke with Reba at The Voice's live season 23 semifinals, where the singer and actress shared why now was the "perfect" time for her to join the show -- after turning it down when The Voice was first in development in 2011.
"The first time I ever heard of The Voice, I saw the tape from Holland's [version of the show]," she recalled. "They asked me to do it, and I turned it down."
"But I think timing is everything," Reba added. "It all worked out for it to work now. I think I'll be a better mentor to help the kids out more."
"I call them kids because they're all younger than me," she continued with a laugh. "But I will be really excited to get it started."
The Voice returns this fall for season 24.
RELATED CONTENT:
Blake Shelton's Run on 'The Voice': All the Winners, Coaches & Mentors
'The Voice' Winner Gina Miles and Coach Niall Horan on 'Crazy' Victory
Former Team Blake Members Talk Returning for His 'Voice' Farewell