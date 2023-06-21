'The Voice' Introduces a Double Coaches Chair Coming in 2024

The Voice is preparing for some big changes in the coming seasons!

The NBC singing competition is already gearing up for its first season without longtime coach Blake Shelton, but on Wednesday, the show revealed an even bigger surprise.

"Incoming: 2024 Coaches !!! double chair!!! epic lineup!!! stay tuned!!!" read an announcement on the show's social media pages.

The coaches lineup for this fall's season 24 has already been set -- Reba McEntire will be taking over Blake's spinning chair, alongside returning coaches Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani and John Legend -- which means that the double chair will likely make its debut in the show's 25th season, set to premiere in 2024.

But which famous musical duo will fill The Voice's first-ever double seat?

incoming: 2024 Coaches !!! double chair!!! epic lineup!!! stay tuned!!! pic.twitter.com/7zR4Db58kD — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) June 21, 2023

ET spoke with Reba at The Voice's live season 23 semifinals, where the singer and actress shared why now was the "perfect" time for her to join the show -- after turning it down when The Voice was first in development in 2011.

"The first time I ever heard of The Voice, I saw the tape from Holland's [version of the show]," she recalled. "They asked me to do it, and I turned it down."

"But I think timing is everything," Reba added. "It all worked out for it to work now. I think I'll be a better mentor to help the kids out more."

"I call them kids because they're all younger than me," she continued with a laugh. "But I will be really excited to get it started."

The Voice returns this fall for season 24.

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Shelton's Run on 'The Voice': All the Winners, Coaches & Mentors

'The Voice' Winner Gina Miles and Coach Niall Horan on 'Crazy' Victory

Former Team Blake Members Talk Returning for His 'Voice' Farewell

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Says Goodbye After 23 Seasons This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery