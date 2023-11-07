The 3-Way Knockouts kicked off on Monday's all-new episode of The Voice -- and the competition is getting fired up!

Season 24 Mega Mentor Wynonna Judd joined the teams to help coach them through the tough round of competition -- where remaining singers get to choose the song that they'll perform in order to earn a spot in the Playoffs.

Team Legend's first Knockout pitted Kaylee Shimizu, Caleb Sasser and Mara Justine against one another. While Caleb impressed with his cover of Nick Jonas' "Jealous" and Mara went for broke with Mariah Carey's version of "Without You," it was Kaylee who won the day with her performance of Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way."

"There's a lot of richness and warmth and body to your voice," John praised the 17-year-old singer, who now moves on to the Playoffs. "It's actually insane."

There was still more drama to come, however, as both Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan hit their steal buttons for Mara!

"There's so many people that can sing amazing, but there's not a lot of people that can connect with people through their own originality," Gwen said, making her pitch to Mara. "I would love to have you on Team Gwen."

"When I think of who's great on The Voice this season, you're the first one that comes to mind," Niall chimed in, adding that he "hounded" John via text for originally winning Mara to his team.

Fans were left on a cliffhanger, however, as the show cut to a "To Be Continued..." screen, meaning Mara's decision will be revealed on Tuesday's episode of The Voice. Tune in to find out who she chooses!

ET spoke with Gwen ahead of this season's Battles, where she opened up about how surreal it is to return to The Voice without hubby Blake Shelton by her side. The Cowboy departed the NBC singing competition earlier this year, after 23 seasons.

"It feels kind of like [my] first season, before I knew he existed," she shared. "It's kind of weird, but it's also like, I'm having so much fun."

"Like, I'm only here because it's fun," Gwen added. "The coaching and actually getting to know your team after the Blinds is my favorite thing, 'cause it's like, the dream's there."

She admitted, however, that it is a little nerve-wracking to look to Blake's chair and instead see The Voice's newest coach -- the Queen of Country herself.

Of how Reba's handled her first season so far, Gwen recalled the Blind Auditions with a laugh.

"She did great. She didn't have to do anything," she remembered. "She'd be like, 'I think you were great. I'd love to have you on my team,' and then they'd be like, 'I pick you!'"

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

