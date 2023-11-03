It's down to the final Battle Rounds of The Voice season 24 -- but the coaches think they may have just seen this season's winner!

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at next week's Battles, Team Niall's Huntley and Brailey Lenderman take the stage for a dynamic, soulful performance of Hootie & the Blowfish's "Hold My Hand" that gets the coaches on their feet.

"I think y'all did a wonderful job," Reba McEntire praises. "It kind of made me a little envious that I didn't get to be up there singing with you."

Reba praises both singers, but singles out Huntley in particular as a "force of nature on stage," and that's a trend that seems to continue.

"Brailey, you were powerful," John Legend shares. "The problem is, you were against Huntley. The magnetism and the energy that you convey is just very attractive and it connects people to you... Dude, you're great."

"I was just not expecting that!" Gwen Stefani marvels. She praises Brailey's tone, but has to admit, "Huntley, I'm worried that you might win this show... Your precision and perfection of how you did, it's hard to believe."

As for their coach, Niall knows the decision will be a tough one.

"Huntley, your stage presence, it's just insane to watch you prowl around that stage while singing that well," he admits, while also telling Brailey, "You were absolutely on fire up there."

ET spoke with Gwen ahead of this season's Battles, where she opened up about how surreal it is to return to The Voice without hubby Blake Shelton by her side. The Cowboy departed the NBC singing competition earlier this year, after 23 seasons.

"It feels kind of like [my] first season, before I knew he existed," she shared. "It's kind of weird, but it's also like, I'm having so much fun."

"Like, I'm only here because it's fun," Gwen added. "The coaching and actually getting to know your team after the Blinds is my favorite thing, 'cause it's like, the dream's there."

She admitted, however, that it is a little nerve-wracking to look to Blake's chair and instead see The Voice's newest coach -- the Queen of Country herself.

Of how Reba's handled her first season so far, Gwen recalled the Blind Auditions with a laugh.

"She did great. She didn't have to do anything," she remembered. "She'd be like, 'I think you were great. I'd love to have you on my team,' and then they'd be like, 'I pick you!'"

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

