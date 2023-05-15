Ryley Tate Wilson is the youngest solo singer left in competition on season 23 of The Voice -- but you'd never know it from his show-stopping performances!

The 15-year-old singer took the stage for his first live performance during Monday's semifinals and thrilled the crowd and coaches with his performance of Billy Joel's "Vienna," starting on the piano before he took center stage to belt the sentimental ballad.

Coach Niall Horan had nothing but praise for Ryley's performance, noting how much confidence it takes to sing and play piano on live television.

"This kid is just off the charts. He's here for a reason," Niall raved. "Get your votes in tonight, because that was just unbelievable."

"You're so talented," Kelly Clarkson raved, with Blake Shelton agreeing that the subdued piano intro was their favorite part of the performance.

During last week's Playoff Rounds, Niall admitted that he sees his younger self in Ryley Tate Wilson, who closed out the night with his ethereal cover of Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over."

"Fifteen years old, put that in your minds for a minute," he told the crowd, who gave Ryley a standing ovation alongside all four coaches. "I remember being on a show, with all the lights and the cameras -- it's not easy."

"But Ryley's mature beyond his years," Niall added of the young singer, whom he's nicknamed "Future Boy," "and he puts in performances like someone who's been doing it for 20, and smashes it every single time. I'm just so proud of you, dude."

His fellow coaches agreed, with Blake Shelton calling the performance "unbelievable."

"I think that was the greatest show of control so far, out of all the performances today," Chance the Rapper noted.

"I get asked every season, 'Who are you afraid of, on the other teams?'" Kelly Clarkson chimed in with a laugh. "And I'm like, 'I'm not afraid.' But I am very, very, very, very, very, very scared of you. You are so good."

The Voice's two-part finale airs Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': How to Vote for the Season 23 Semifinals

'The Voice': Ryley Tate Wilson's Billie Eilish Cover Stuns the Coaches

'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Tough Battle Decision Has Niall Ready to Quit!

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Accuses Chance the Rapper of Cheating After Sorelle's Performance This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery