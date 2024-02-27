The Voice's season 25 Blind Auditions continue on Tuesday and a sneak peek shows a talented rapper and singer impressing all of the coaches!

Maddi Jane, 24, made an unusual choice for her audition, performing RAYE and 070 Shake's "Escapism." The song starts out with a rap, which took the coaches aback but by the time she started singing, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, Reba McEntire, and newbie coaches Dan + Shay all turned in quick succession.

But, is the competition over before it's even begun? When Maddi reveals that she grew up in Chicago, all heads turn to Chance -- another rapper-singer from the Windy City.

"Yeah, come get on Team Chance, that's all I gotta say," he shrugged.

Surprisingly, Maddi pushed back, replying, "I'm gonna need just a little bit more than that, though."

Chance conceded, admitting, "You deserve a lot more than that." He noted that he paused on turning his chair initially because of the surprise of hearing her rap, but was seriously won over by her singing voice and stage presence.

"You're obviously a star, like everybody said," he praised. "What I would bring to you as a coach is, I like to genre-blend and also, my whole job here is just to platform young artists...and be a support system."

So, will the Chicago connection sway Maddi to Team Chance? Watch the full audition below and tune in Tuesday to see which team she chooses!

ET caught up with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentor for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it's been an amazing experience."

Chance makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: