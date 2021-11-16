The Voice season 21 live shows are here and it's all up to the viewer votes to decide who will make it to the finale!

Following the Top 13 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show featured the announcement of the Top 11 singers, who will move on to next week's lives. The Top 11 includes the top vote-getters as well as the winner of the Instant Save, a wildcard vote between one remaining performer from each team.

Coming into this week, Team Kelly Clarkson has the advantage with one extra singer, as Hailey Mia was the winner of season 21's first Instant Save last week!

Check out all of the Top 11 performers below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

TEAM KELLY

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

Jeremy Rosado

TEAM LEGEND

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

TEAM ARIANA

Holly Forbes

Jim and Sasha Allen

TEAM BLAKE

Wendy Moten

Paris Winningham

Lana Scott

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

