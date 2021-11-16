'The Voice' Top 11 Revealed: Jim and Sasha Allen, Joshua Vacanti, Wendy Moten, Girl Named Tom, and More!
The Voice season 21 live shows are here and it's all up to the viewer votes to decide who will make it to the finale!
Following the Top 13 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show featured the announcement of the Top 11 singers, who will move on to next week's lives. The Top 11 includes the top vote-getters as well as the winner of the Instant Save, a wildcard vote between one remaining performer from each team.
Coming into this week, Team Kelly Clarkson has the advantage with one extra singer, as Hailey Mia was the winner of season 21's first Instant Save last week!
Check out all of the Top 11 performers below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
TEAM KELLY
Girl Named Tom
Hailey Mia
Jeremy Rosado
TEAM LEGEND
Jershika Maple
Joshua Vacanti
TEAM ARIANA
Holly Forbes
Jim and Sasha Allen
TEAM BLAKE
Wendy Moten
Paris Winningham
Lana Scott
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
