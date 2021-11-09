'The Voice' Top 13 Revealed: Hailey Mia, Jim and Sasha Allen, Girl Named Tom, Ryleigh Plank and More!
The Voice season 21 live shows are here and it's all up to the viewer votes to decide who will make it to the finale!
Following the Top 20 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show featured the announcement of the Top 13 singers, who will move on to next weeks lives. The Top 13 include the top two vote-getters from each team, plus one coach's selection -- as well as the winner of the Instant Save, a wildcard vote between one remaining performer from each team and the winner of last week's Comeback Singer vote.
Heading into next week, Team Kelly Clarkson will have the advantage with one extra singer, as Hailey Mia was the winner of season 21's first Instant Save!
Check out all of the Top 13 performers below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
TEAM KELLY
Girl Named Tom
Jeremy Rosado
Gymani
Hailey Mia
TEAM LEGEND
Jershika Maple
Joshua Vacanti
Shadale
TEAM ARIANA
Jim and Sasha Allen
Holly Forbes
Ryleigh Plank
TEAM BLAKE
Wendy Moten
Paris Winningham
Lana Scott
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
