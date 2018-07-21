'The Walking Dead' Star Norman Reedus Says He's 'Bummed' About 'BFF' Andrew Lincoln's Exit (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead has a plan for Andrew Lincoln's upcoming departure. We just don't know what it is yet.

ET's Leanne Aguilera sat down with Lincoln's TWD co-stars, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. The cast opened up about how the show plans to move forward without its star -- and Reedus isn't exactly thrilled about it.

"I mean, he's my BFF forever. I'm bummed," he confessed, as Morgan jokingly let out a little jealousy.

"I'm sitting right here, bro!" he said.

In all seriousness, Reedus, who had been starring alongside Lincoln since 2010 -- and is rumored to be taking over as the show's lead -- said his buddy is irreplaceable. "He's been the leader of this show, and he's definitely the quarterback of this team, always will be," Reedus shared. "His shoes cannot be replaced, and they never will be."

The cast remained tight-lipped about what a Lincoln-less Walking Dead looks like, but according to Gurira, fans will see the aftermath of Negan (Morgan) and the Saviors' defeat in season nine.

"[It's] the idea of trying to evolve past the eye for an eye type of thing. [Rick] was trying to honor his son [Carl, by saving Negan]," she said. "How do we move forward? That is the question."

"I can tell you we're going to see the baby. This 14-year pregnancy has come to an end, people," Cohan -- who didn't address rumors of her own exit -- hilariously added of Maggie and Glenn's (RIP) baby. "And he's the sweetest."

Lincoln confirmed at the Walking Dead Comic-Con panel on Friday that he'll be leaving the zombie drama. He said he wanted to address the "elephant in the room" months after rumors first swirled that he and Cohan would be exiting the show after the upcoming ninth season.

"This will be my last season playing the part of Rick Grimes," Lincoln emotionally revealed, nearly bursting into tears. "Now hear me out, please. I love this show. It means everything to me. I love the people that make this show. I promise not to cry. I’ve done enough crying onscreen.”

"My relationship with Rick Grimes is far from over. And a sort of large part of me will always be a machete-wielding, stetson-wearing, zombie-slaying sheriff deputy from London, England," he joked, not wanting to turn his statement into an "Oscar acceptance speech or an obituary." "This has always been an ensemble and it will continue to be an ensemble. No one is bigger than the story, and the story this year is unbelievable.”

Cohan, meanwhile, addressed her future on the show while chatting with ET in May. Watch below.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Oct. 7 on AMC.

