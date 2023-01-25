Two years after its release, the Xbox Series X remains the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Elusive at time, it is now not only easily available Walmart, but it is also on sale. The Xbox Series X is $100 off with Walmart's unbeatable gaming deal. Unlike previous restocks, this one isn’t just exclusive to Walmart Plus members, so the consoles are open to everyone.

The console was nearly impossible to get your hands on during the holiday season. With 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, and 1 TB of fast storage, the Xbox Series X boasts faster, streamlined gameplay with significantly reduced load times. Take advantage of Walmart's deal on the Xbox Series X with fast and free shipping to get 4K gameplay started, stat.

The Sony PS5 is also in stock at Walmart, but will cost you significantly more than the typical PS5 restocks. Usually the PS5 Digital Edition costs $399 and the standard PS5 with a disc drive costs $499, matching the price of the Xbox Series X. Until stock becomes more reliable, the overcharge is one of the only ways to wrap your hands around the elusive console.

The easiest console to find right now is the Nintendo Switch, but if you are on the hunt for the Nintendo Switch OLED model, we are tracking 2023 restocks. Also, check out some more top gaming picks for this year, including the smaller, sleeker Xbox Series S and the best Nintendo Switch travel cases.

Xbox Series S Amazon Xbox Series S The Xbox Series S is currently in stock at Amazon. For the best gaming, pair it with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. $300 $276 Shop Now

Nintendo Switch Amazon Nintendo Switch The great thing about the Nintendo Switch is that it’s a console that doubles as a portable system. You can start a round of 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' on the living room TV, and then finish it on the plane ride to your family vacation. It also makes the perfect gift. $300 Shop Now

