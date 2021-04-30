Spring is officially here and that's a good enough reason to update our wardrobe -- including our handbags! In addition to our wardrobe, handbags are always a good gift to give to your wife, mother, daughter, sister, best friend, or yourself for Mother's Day. With Mother's Day just a month away, now's the time to start thinking about your your gift to your special lady in your life! Want a Kate Spade bag that's on sale for just under $100? It's your lucky day. Amazon’s Mother's Day Sale deals are here and the Jackson Top Zip Pebble Leather Shoulder Crossbody bag is $117 off and currently priced at $132. (regularly $249).

The leather crossbody bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The medium size satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable crossbody strap and exterior and interior pockets. The elegant shape is truly versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling.

In addition to the satchel, you can shop the Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch on discount at the Amazon Mother's Day Sale. The official Kate Spade website is also offering deals of their own.

Mother's Day is just weeks away and shoppers can now stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty and other major retailers, before the spring season fully blooms.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion and other categories at the Amazon Mother's Day Sale including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye and jewelry.

Be sure to also check out more Spring deals available and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, bras, Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.

Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Amazon Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Score this chic Kate Spade crossbody bag -- we love a classic black bag. Get it now for over $100 off! That's a 50% discount, while supplies last. $132 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Adel Medium Top Zip Crossbody Bag Amazon Kate Spade New York Adel Medium Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Adel top zip crossbody is crafted with refined grain leather and is available in Black, Pink, Cherrywood, Beige, and Red. $98 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

