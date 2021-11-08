Shopping

These Nostalgic Christmas Lights are Beautiful and Affordable

By Danica Creahan‍
The holiday season is nearly here, which means it might be time to start decorating for Christmas. If last year’s struggle to detangle all your Christmas lights is still haunting you, there’s plenty of beautiful (and affordable) Christmas lights on the market to elevate your holiday display and alleviate that Christmas-spirit-spoiling stress. 

With rising inflation and supply chain disruptions, it’s been confirmed that Christmas will cost more this year. But new holiday lights and decor definitely don’t need to contribute to the seasonal sticker shock. ET has rounded up a list of affordable Christmas lights sure to stun your neighbors (while still sparing your wallet). 

It’s 2021, and your options for holiday lighting go far beyond those classic strings of plug-in bulbs. From solar-powered fairy lights to LED light curtains, there’s so many ways to show some Christmas spirit. Try a snowfall projector to turn your space into your very own personal snow globe, or line a walkway with a few cheery snowmen that will put on a light show with the press of a button. 

This list is packed with fun Christmas decoration ideas and Christmas lights that will help make the season bright while keeping your Christmas costs low. Keep reading to check out these beautiful and budget-friendly Christmas lights, and see ET Style's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

100-count clear Christmas lights with green wire
100-count clear Christmas lights with green wire
Prextex via Amazon
100-count clear Christmas lights with green wire
There's no going wrong with a classic like these simple, clear, wired Christmas lights. Connect up to five sets of these 100-count lights end-to-end on the tree, railing, mantle or porch -- they're rated for both indoor and outdoor use.
$12
100-count multi-color Christmas lights with green wire
100-count multi-color Christmas lights with green wire
Prextex via Amazon
100-count multi-color Christmas lights with green wire
Prefer a more colorful Christmas look? This multi-color light set, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, will bring a pop of color to any Christmas display.
$14
Fairy solar string lights
Fairy solar string lights
Wayfair
Fairy solar string lights
Looking to keep the power bill low this holiday season? Try these solar-powered fairy lights, available in a wide array of colors, that can bring a touch of magic to the yard year-round. These environmentally friendly lights will stay lit for up to 8 hours after a full charge.
$22
LED snowfall projector
LED snowfall projector
Upoda via Amazon
LED snowfall projector
Project a winter wonderland onto any surface with this snowfall projector. The included remote makes it easy to change the snowfall light show settings from twinkling to still, slow to fast. Or set a timer for the projector, all without having to step outdoors. The best part? Setting up and taking down this piece of decor is simple and easy: There's no hanging, detangling or light hooks involved.
$40
Solar hanging starburst lights set
Solar hanging starburst lights set
Wayfair
Solar hanging starburst lights set
This set of two hanging starburst lights is powered by an included high-efficiency solar panel, and will stay lit for up to 8 hours. These lights automatically turn on and off with the built-in light sensor for a near-effortless holiday display.
$80$37 (SET OF 2)
Outdoor Christmas star string lights
Outdoor Christmas star string lights
Yuliang via Amazon
Outdoor Christmas star string lights
Hang this 11-foot-long set of string lights from a tree, flagpole, porch or anywhere that needs extra sparkle. The lights, topped with a glowing star, have eight lighting modes including still, flashing, twinkle and sequential.
$31 AND UP $29 AND UP
Christmas candy cane pathway marker lights
Christmas candy cane pathway marker lights
Wayfair
Christmas candy cane pathway marker lights
These 12 candy cane pathway stakes are solar-powered and can span up to 22 feet across the yard. They are water-resistant, durable through rough weather, and equipped with eight lighting modes to line any walkway with Christmas magic all through the holiday season. 
$67$55
Snowflake string lights
Snowflake string lights
Milexing via Amazon
Snowflake string lights
This 19-foot string of snowflake lights is battery-powered, remote control-operated and waterproof, making it safe to use both indoors and out. The lights are strung on flexible copper wire so they can be easily bent and shaped when decorating, and can be set to still or twinkling.
$15
Star curtain lights
Star curtain lights
Bhclight via Amazon
Star curtain lights
This plug-in light curtain has 138 LED bulbs and 12 glowing stars, six small and six large, that will help give any space that warm holiday glow. It's equipped with eight different lighting modes, including twinkling, flashing and still. Hang this curtain of lights from a window and enjoy the festive Christmas decor.
$22

