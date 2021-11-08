These Nostalgic Christmas Lights are Beautiful and Affordable
The holiday season is nearly here, which means it might be time to start decorating for Christmas. If last year’s struggle to detangle all your Christmas lights is still haunting you, there’s plenty of beautiful (and affordable) Christmas lights on the market to elevate your holiday display and alleviate that Christmas-spirit-spoiling stress.
With rising inflation and supply chain disruptions, it’s been confirmed that Christmas will cost more this year. But new holiday lights and decor definitely don’t need to contribute to the seasonal sticker shock. ET has rounded up a list of affordable Christmas lights sure to stun your neighbors (while still sparing your wallet).
It’s 2021, and your options for holiday lighting go far beyond those classic strings of plug-in bulbs. From solar-powered fairy lights to LED light curtains, there’s so many ways to show some Christmas spirit. Try a snowfall projector to turn your space into your very own personal snow globe, or line a walkway with a few cheery snowmen that will put on a light show with the press of a button.
This list is packed with fun Christmas decoration ideas and Christmas lights that will help make the season bright while keeping your Christmas costs low. Keep reading to check out these beautiful and budget-friendly Christmas lights, and see ET Style's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.
