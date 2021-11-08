These Nostalgic Christmas Lights are Beautiful and Affordable

The holiday season is nearly here, which means it might be time to start decorating for Christmas. If last year’s struggle to detangle all your Christmas lights is still haunting you, there’s plenty of beautiful (and affordable) Christmas lights on the market to elevate your holiday display and alleviate that Christmas-spirit-spoiling stress.

With rising inflation and supply chain disruptions, it’s been confirmed that Christmas will cost more this year. But new holiday lights and decor definitely don’t need to contribute to the seasonal sticker shock. ET has rounded up a list of affordable Christmas lights sure to stun your neighbors (while still sparing your wallet).

It’s 2021, and your options for holiday lighting go far beyond those classic strings of plug-in bulbs. From solar-powered fairy lights to LED light curtains, there’s so many ways to show some Christmas spirit. Try a snowfall projector to turn your space into your very own personal snow globe, or line a walkway with a few cheery snowmen that will put on a light show with the press of a button.

This list is packed with fun Christmas decoration ideas and Christmas lights that will help make the season bright while keeping your Christmas costs low. Keep reading to check out these beautiful and budget-friendly Christmas lights, and see ET Style's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

Fairy solar string lights Wayfair Fairy solar string lights Looking to keep the power bill low this holiday season? Try these solar-powered fairy lights, available in a wide array of colors, that can bring a touch of magic to the yard year-round. These environmentally friendly lights will stay lit for up to 8 hours after a full charge. $22 Buy Now

LED snowfall projector Upoda via Amazon LED snowfall projector Project a winter wonderland onto any surface with this snowfall projector. The included remote makes it easy to change the snowfall light show settings from twinkling to still, slow to fast. Or set a timer for the projector, all without having to step outdoors. The best part? Setting up and taking down this piece of decor is simple and easy: There's no hanging, detangling or light hooks involved. $40 Buy Now

Solar hanging starburst lights set Wayfair Solar hanging starburst lights set This set of two hanging starburst lights is powered by an included high-efficiency solar panel, and will stay lit for up to 8 hours. These lights automatically turn on and off with the built-in light sensor for a near-effortless holiday display. $80 $37 (SET OF 2) Buy Now

Outdoor Christmas star string lights Yuliang via Amazon Outdoor Christmas star string lights Hang this 11-foot-long set of string lights from a tree, flagpole, porch or anywhere that needs extra sparkle. The lights, topped with a glowing star, have eight lighting modes including still, flashing, twinkle and sequential. $31 AND UP $29 AND UP Buy Now

Christmas candy cane pathway marker lights Wayfair Christmas candy cane pathway marker lights These 12 candy cane pathway stakes are solar-powered and can span up to 22 feet across the yard. They are water-resistant, durable through rough weather, and equipped with eight lighting modes to line any walkway with Christmas magic all through the holiday season. $67 $55 Buy Now

Snowflake string lights Milexing via Amazon Snowflake string lights This 19-foot string of snowflake lights is battery-powered, remote control-operated and waterproof, making it safe to use both indoors and out. The lights are strung on flexible copper wire so they can be easily bent and shaped when decorating, and can be set to still or twinkling. $15 Buy Now

Star curtain lights Bhclight via Amazon Star curtain lights This plug-in light curtain has 138 LED bulbs and 12 glowing stars, six small and six large, that will help give any space that warm holiday glow. It's equipped with eight different lighting modes, including twinkling, flashing and still. Hang this curtain of lights from a window and enjoy the festive Christmas decor. $22 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Take 50% Off This KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Shop Popular Attachments

The Best Holiday Candles to Warm Your Home

The Best Star Wars Gifts for Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Has Chic Loungewear for Holiday Gifting

How to Decorate Like One of the 'Real Housewives' This Christmas

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees to Shop at Every Budget

Shop the Best Holiday Pajama Sets for Lounging