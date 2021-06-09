These Oprah-Approved Leggings Come With a $10 Amazon Prime Day Credit

You don't need a reason to add cozy, comfortable and cute fashion pieces to your everyday wardrobe. However, when there's a particular piece that Oprah Winfrey deems as one of her favorites, there's no doubt it's worth an add to your cart -- especially when it supports a small business.

Last year, for her annual list of Favorite Things, Oprah added the Core Leggings from ICONI into the mix for its curated section of cozy gifts. If you aren't familiar with these $45 leggings -- which have a high-waisted look -- this is the time to get acquainted. As Oprah says in the December 2020 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, “I Can Overcome, Nothing’s Impossible sounds like something I might tell myself on the treadmill, but the initial letters form the acronym ICONI, the brand behind these leggings. Founder Angel Johnson, who’s in the military, designed them to be high-waisted (they suck you in), curve-hugging, seamless, and flexible (even if you aren’t).”

Right now through June 20, Amazon is offering its Prime members a $10 credit when you spend at least $10 on products from small businesses like ICONI. You’ll get $10 to spend on Amazon for Prime Day, which starts June 21 by the way! For even more inspiration of how to support small businesses for Prime Day, Amazon has partnered with stars like Kristen Bell, Mindy Kaling, and Queer Eye's Karamo Brown who all shared the products they're adding to their carts.

Scroll down to shop all five colors of Oprah's favorite ICONI leggings and then look out for an email from Amazon with your $10 Prime Day credit.

Shop ET Style's small business Amazon finds.

