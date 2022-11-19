Samsung has no shortage of beloved state-of-the-art technology. Beyond the popular Frame TVs, new tablets and even newer Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone, Samsung makes extremely smart home appliances too — like the state-of-the-art front load washer and dryer set that can be controlled entirely by your smartphone.

Unlike other more conventional washers and dryers, Samsung's famed washer and dryer set is one of the tech brand's most popular appliances for good reason. Equipped with AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles, these Samsung laundry machines provide a special antimicrobial CleanGuard protection treatment. You can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes with Super Speed Dry. The washer and dryer pairing also boasts WiFi connectivity and Smart Dial controls for added convenience.

Best of all: with Samsung's Black Friday 2022 deals, the front load washer and dryer pair is on sale for $1,720 off.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,720 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,278 ELECTRIC DRYER Buy Now $4,098 $2,373 GAS DRYER Buy Now

Samsung's SmartThings App lets you remotely start or stop your washer and dryer, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more. "The technology of this washer is amazing," wrote a Samsung customer who uses the smart dial front-load washer. The washer is very quiet, it's just an awesome washer with a lot of tech to make things easier. Definitely worth the money."

While Samsung's laundry set bundle is a particularly great Black Friday deal for those looking to elevate their home appliances (friendly reminder: now $1,720 off, for a limited time), shoppers can also purchase the washer and dryer separately — and save close to $150 on each, too.

The washer and dryer deals at Samsung don't stop there though — shop other top-rated washers and dryers on sale for Black Friday at Samsung below.

The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

