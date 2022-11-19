This Best-Selling Samsung Washer and Dryer Set Is More Than $1,700 Off Ahead of Black Friday
Samsung has no shortage of beloved state-of-the-art technology. Beyond the popular Frame TVs, new tablets and even newer Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone, Samsung makes extremely smart home appliances too — like the state-of-the-art front load washer and dryer set that can be controlled entirely by your smartphone.
Unlike other more conventional washers and dryers, Samsung's famed washer and dryer set is one of the tech brand's most popular appliances for good reason. Equipped with AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles, these Samsung laundry machines provide a special antimicrobial CleanGuard protection treatment. You can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes with Super Speed Dry. The washer and dryer pairing also boasts WiFi connectivity and Smart Dial controls for added convenience.
Best of all: with Samsung's Black Friday 2022 deals, the front load washer and dryer pair is on sale for $1,720 off.
Save $1,720 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Samsung's SmartThings App lets you remotely start or stop your washer and dryer, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more. "The technology of this washer is amazing," wrote a Samsung customer who uses the smart dial front-load washer. The washer is very quiet, it's just an awesome washer with a lot of tech to make things easier. Definitely worth the money."
While Samsung's laundry set bundle is a particularly great Black Friday deal for those looking to elevate their home appliances (friendly reminder: now $1,720 off, for a limited time), shoppers can also purchase the washer and dryer separately — and save close to $150 on each, too.
Unlike other traditional washers, this Samsung technology has an "extra-large 5.0 cu. ft. capacity," for added convenience.
This Samsung dryer is hailed by users for its smart-cleaning capabilities which, according to the retailer, can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes.
The washer and dryer deals at Samsung don't stop there though — shop other top-rated washers and dryers on sale for Black Friday at Samsung below.
The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
Save $898 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. Upgrade laundry day with AI Powered Smart Dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles.
Clean stained or soiled clothes in a breeze with the Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash Washer — which features a built-in Active WaterJet for more convenient pretreatment.
This champagne, Samsung Smart Top Load Washer is as effective as it is pretty.
Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity.
The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time.
Samsung's brushed black Electric Dryer boasts 10 preset drying cycles.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Top-Rated Vitamix Blenders Are On Sale Right Now for Black Friday
The 40 Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop This Weekend
Save Up to $800 on Mattresses During Casper's Black Friday Sale
Save Up to $1,700 on Samsung Washers and Dryers for Black Friday 2022
Shop Samsung's Best Black Friday Deals on TVs, Phones, and Appliances
Save Up to $1,000 On The 2022 Samsung Frame TV for Black Friday
The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals Available Now for Black Friday 2022
Best Black Friday 4K TV Deals: Save Up to $2,000 On Samsung and LG TVs
Save $200 on Oprah's Favorite Portable Projector for The Holidays
Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Brings Huge Deals on Samsung Devices