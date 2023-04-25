This Brooklinen Birthday Sale Is the Biggest One Yet: Save 25% On Bedding and Bath Essentials
Spring is finally here, meaning it's now time to retire your heavy comforters and heated blankets for the season. If you're ready to give your sheets, pillow cases, blankets, and more an update, look to the Brooklinen Birthday Sale for sitewide deals on best-selling linens for a great night's sleep. Swapping our bedding for something cooler is a must for a cozy sleep and for the first time ever, you can refresh your bedroom with 25% off everything at Brooklinen.
Now through Monday, May 8, shoppers can score cozy Brooklinen bedding favorites at a huge discount. However you sleep, the award-winning bedding brand has a comforter and sheet set to match your needs with varied levels of warmth. Brooklinen's breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert — adding plenty of insulation while staying protected from sweat.
For a more comfortable night's rest, shop the best deals on best-selling comforters, sheets and blankets during Brooklinen's Birthday Sale before it's too late.
Brooklinen Bedding Deals to Shop Now
This bundle includes a Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcase in Brooklinen's best-selling Luxe Sateen weave.
The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set will help you stay cool all night long during the warmer spring months.
Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count — the ultimate bedding upgrade.
Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheet Set features a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in six essential colors plus four limited edition seasonal shades.
Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell.
Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.
For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling.
This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.
The Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket is a versatile option all year long, wrap it around yourself or layer it on your bed.
Cozy up in something warmer with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.
A lightweight and ultra soft blanket made of the finest and softest virgin lambswool.
Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort.
