This Brooklinen Birthday Sale Is the Biggest One Yet: Save 25% On Bedding and Bath Essentials

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Brooklinen Birthday Sale
Brooklinen

Spring is finally here, meaning it's now time to retire your heavy comforters and heated blankets for the season. If you're ready to give your sheets, pillow cases, blankets, and more an update, look to the Brooklinen Birthday Sale for sitewide deals on best-selling linens for a great night's sleep. Swapping our bedding for something cooler is a must for a cozy sleep and for the first time ever, you can refresh your bedroom with 25% off everything at Brooklinen.

Shop the Brooklinen Sale

Now through Monday, May 8, shoppers can score cozy Brooklinen bedding favorites at a huge discount. However you sleep, the award-winning bedding brand has a comforter and sheet set to match your needs with varied levels of warmth. Brooklinen's breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert — adding plenty of insulation while staying protected from sweat. 

For a more comfortable night's rest, shop the best deals on best-selling comforters, sheets and blankets during Brooklinen's Birthday Sale before it's too late.  

Brooklinen Bedding Deals to Shop Now

Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle

This bundle includes a Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcase in Brooklinen's best-selling Luxe Sateen weave. 

$363$204
Classic Core Sheet Set
Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Classic Core Sheet Set

The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set will help you stay cool all night long during the warmer spring months. 

$159$119
Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Luxe Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count — the ultimate bedding upgrade. 

$179$134
Linen Core Sheet Set
Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Linen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheet Set features a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in six essential colors plus four limited edition seasonal shades.

$299$224
Lightweight Down Comforter
Down Comforter
Brooklinen
Lightweight Down Comforter

Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell. 

$269$202
All-Season Down Comforter
All-Season Down Comforter
Brooklinen
All-Season Down Comforter

Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.

$359$284
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
Brooklinen
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter

For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling. 

$509$382
Down Alternative Comforter
Down Comforter Alternative
Brooklinen
Down Alternative Comforter

This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.

$209$157
Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket
Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket

The Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket is a versatile option all year long, wrap it around yourself or layer it on your bed. 

$149$112
Weighted Throw Blanket
Weighted Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Weighted Throw Blanket

Cozy up in something warmer with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.

$169$127
Pure Wool Throw Blanket
Pure Wool Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Pure Wool Throw Blanket

A lightweight and ultra soft blanket made of the finest and softest virgin lambswool. 

$249$187
Super-Plush Bath Towels
Super-Plush Bath Towels
Brooklinen
Super-Plush Bath Towels

Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. 

$75$59

